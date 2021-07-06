3D Modeller / Character Artist - Hiber AB - Grafiska jobb i Göteborg
3D Modeller / Character Artist
Hiber AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06

Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.

About the Job

Reporting to the VP of Product and part of the Art Team, you will work together with other Artists to create 3D characters and props for the Hiber platform.

Responsibilities:

* Create characters and 3D props for the Hiber platform for users to use, from initial sculpting to final texturing
* Iterate and adjust character models with regards to feedback from the team and in accordance with our needs, both artistically and from a gameplay perspective.
* Work with art direction and concept artists to realize and iterate on our characters style and tone
* Create 3d models and retopology for low poly
* Create mid to low poly topology for animation purposes
* Contribute to the development of the character art pipeline
* Be an active member of the art team in all it's purposes

Qualifications:

* Experience in digital sculpting, modeling, UV mapping, texturing
* Understanding of shading, lighting, structure, texturing and silhouette
* Ability to take simple 2D sketch to fully realized 3D model
* A good sense of anatomy, and proportion
* Experience in rigging
* Understanding of the technical constraints in game development and ability to apply them when creating characters
* Understanding of mesh topology
* Ability to work from reference materials such as photography or concept art
* Strong technical skills, knowledge of industry-standard software
* Good communication skills, ability to work with multiple departments on all their needs and constraints
* Ability to absorb, apply and give constructive feedback

Position information:

* Full-time, permanent position
* Reports to VP of Product
* Competitive Salary and Equity Package
* 6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year
* Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
* Flexible remote

How to apply:

Please provide a portfolio demonstrating your 3D work, along with your application.

About Hiber

Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.

The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.

