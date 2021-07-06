3D Modeller / Character Artist - Hiber AB - Grafiska jobb i Göteborg
3D Modeller / Character Artist
Hiber AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.
About the Job
Reporting to the VP of Product and part of the Art Team, you will work together with other Artists to create 3D characters and props for the Hiber platform.
Responsibilities:
Create characters and 3D props for the Hiber platform for users to use, from initial sculpting to final texturing
Iterate and adjust character models with regards to feedback from the team and in accordance with our needs, both artistically and from a gameplay perspective.
Work with art direction and concept artists to realize and iterate on our characters style and tone
Create 3d models and retopology for low poly
Create mid to low poly topology for animation purposes
Contribute to the development of the character art pipeline
Be an active member of the art team in all it's purposes
Qualifications:
Experience in digital sculpting, modeling, UV mapping, texturing
Understanding of shading, lighting, structure, texturing and silhouette
Ability to take simple 2D sketch to fully realized 3D model
A good sense of anatomy, and proportion
Experience in rigging
Understanding of the technical constraints in game development and ability to apply them when creating characters
Understanding of mesh topology
Ability to work from reference materials such as photography or concept art
Strong technical skills, knowledge of industry-standard software
Good communication skills, ability to work with multiple departments on all their needs and constraints
Ability to absorb, apply and give constructive feedback
Position information:
Full-time, permanent position
Reports to VP of Product
Competitive Salary and Equity Package
6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Flexible remote
How to apply:
Please provide a portfolio demonstrating your 3D work, along with your application.
About Hiber
Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.
The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hiber AB
Jobbnummer
5849135
