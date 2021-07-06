3D Modeller / Character Artist - Hiber AB - Grafiska jobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Hiber AB

Hiber AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.About the JobReporting to the VP of Product and part of the Art Team, you will work together with other Artists to create 3D characters and props for the Hiber platform.Responsibilities:Create characters and 3D props for the Hiber platform for users to use, from initial sculpting to final texturingIterate and adjust character models with regards to feedback from the team and in accordance with our needs, both artistically and from a gameplay perspective.Work with art direction and concept artists to realize and iterate on our characters style and toneCreate 3d models and retopology for low polyCreate mid to low poly topology for animation purposesContribute to the development of the character art pipelineBe an active member of the art team in all it's purposesQualifications:Experience in digital sculpting, modeling, UV mapping, texturingUnderstanding of shading, lighting, structure, texturing and silhouetteAbility to take simple 2D sketch to fully realized 3D modelA good sense of anatomy, and proportionExperience in riggingUnderstanding of the technical constraints in game development and ability to apply them when creating charactersUnderstanding of mesh topologyAbility to work from reference materials such as photography or concept artStrong technical skills, knowledge of industry-standard softwareGood communication skills, ability to work with multiple departments on all their needs and constraintsAbility to absorb, apply and give constructive feedbackPosition information:Full-time, permanent positionReports to VP of ProductCompetitive Salary and Equity Package6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per YearLocation: Gothenburg, SwedenFlexible remoteHow to apply:Please provide a portfolio demonstrating your 3D work, along with your application.About HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-23Hiber AB5849135