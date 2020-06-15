2 x Housekeeping, Varbergs Kusthotell, 6:00-12:30 - VS Facility AB - Städarjobb i Varberg
2 x Housekeeping, Varbergs Kusthotell, 6:00-12:30
VS Facility AB / Städarjobb / Varberg
2020-06-04
Visa alla städarjobb i Varberg, Falkenberg, Kungsbacka, Halmstad
Visa alla jobb hos VS Facility AB i Varberg
We are looking for two talented and super positive new team members for our houskeeping department in our lovely hotel by the Sea, Varbergs Kusthotell.
Our team is highly international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking forward to welcoming you. We are looking for candidates who can say yes to having/being the following:
Have a professional and positive attitude
Have a great eye for details
Be willing to work according to very specific procedures
Furthermore, we require you to:
Live in or near Varberg
Be able to work around 24+ hours per week. (If you attend SFI then we are able to be flexible and create a schdule that suits both you and the team)
Speak and understand English
Be attentive to details and quality
We are looking for a new super colleague for our morning team in Varbergs Kusthotell. As a member of the morning team you become part of the team, which takes care of cleaning the Spa, Restaurant, Conferences, Lobby as well as our rooms in our wonderful hotel by the Sea.
The cleaning of the Public Areas are carried out between 6:00-9:00 every day, and following that period the members of the morning team continues with cleaning of hotel rooms until 12:30.
Preferred start date is 2020.06.15 so we will interview and hire as soon as we find the right candidates.
#jobbjustnu
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-04
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-10
Adress
VS Facility AB
Nils Kreugers Väg 5
43253 Varberg
Jobbnummer
5253386
VS Facility AB / Städarjobb / Varberg
2020-06-04
Visa alla städarjobb i Varberg, Falkenberg, Kungsbacka, Halmstad
Visa alla jobb hos VS Facility AB i Varberg
We are looking for two talented and super positive new team members for our houskeeping department in our lovely hotel by the Sea, Varbergs Kusthotell.
Our team is highly international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking forward to welcoming you. We are looking for candidates who can say yes to having/being the following:
Have a professional and positive attitude
Have a great eye for details
Be willing to work according to very specific procedures
Furthermore, we require you to:
Live in or near Varberg
Be able to work around 24+ hours per week. (If you attend SFI then we are able to be flexible and create a schdule that suits both you and the team)
Speak and understand English
Be attentive to details and quality
We are looking for a new super colleague for our morning team in Varbergs Kusthotell. As a member of the morning team you become part of the team, which takes care of cleaning the Spa, Restaurant, Conferences, Lobby as well as our rooms in our wonderful hotel by the Sea.
The cleaning of the Public Areas are carried out between 6:00-9:00 every day, and following that period the members of the morning team continues with cleaning of hotel rooms until 12:30.
Preferred start date is 2020.06.15 so we will interview and hire as soon as we find the right candidates.
#jobbjustnu
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-04
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-10
Adress
VS Facility AB
Nils Kreugers Väg 5
43253 Varberg
Jobbnummer
5253386