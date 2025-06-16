Zilliant Architecht - Lund
Assignment Overview
We are looking for a highly skilled Subject Matter Expert (SME) with deep experience in Zilliant's pricing and sales solutions. The role involves leading the design, configuration, integration, and continuous improvement of Zilliant tools in connection with a broader S/4HANA transformation.
This position is central in aligning business goals and pricing strategies with the technical execution of Zilliant platforms. The consultant will ensure that the solutions implemented support both operational excellence and strategic pricing objectives.
Responsibilities Include:
Act as the primary expert on Zilliant applications, such as Price IQ, Deal Manager, Sales IQ, Campaign Manager, and related tools
Collaborate with key stakeholders in Sales, Finance, and Pricing to translate business needs into platform configurations
Support the deployment and integration of Zilliant within enterprise systems including ERP, CRM, and CPQ platforms
Align pricing functionality with both S/4HANA and ECC SAP environments, ensuring secure, compliant, and synchronized integration
Contribute to the design of pricing strategies, segmentation logic, approval flows, and elasticity models
Ensure robust practices in data handling, testing, rollout, and pricing recommendation adoption
Partner with analytics and data science teams to refine pricing performance and calibrate models
Address technical issues and support users post-deployment
Provide training sessions and documentation to internal stakeholders and support functions
Keep track of Zilliant product updates and advise on enhancements and upgrades
Qualifications:
3-5+ years of experience working with Zilliant solutions in an enterprise or consulting environment
Strong knowledge of B2B pricing models, margin improvement, and revenue optimization practices
Hands-on experience integrating with systems like SAP S/4HANA, ECC, and Salesforce
Skilled in using data to inform pricing strategies around segmentation, elasticity, and quoting
Strong communication skills with the ability to manage stakeholders across departments
Experience training users and enabling internal adoption of pricing tools
Familiarity with pricing transformation and change management practices is an advantage
Work Allocation:
50% operational support and subject matter expertise
50% project-based delivery and implementation
Assignment Details:
Remote (within Europe), occasional travel to locations such as Lund or Chakan
Working hours aligned with Central European Time (CET)
Duration: Start ASAP - End of December 2026
This is an opportunity for a consultant who combines technical platform expertise with a strategic understanding of pricing and business alignment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
