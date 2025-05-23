YouTube Sales Specialist to leading search engine company
2025-05-23
JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Utilize product and domain expertise to drive end-to-end responsibilities for product area related client projects (e.g., design and deliver client workshops or pitches, identify growth opportunities, resolve product challenges) for one or more customers to increase product adoption.
• Conduct product activation activities (e.g., interact with the product community, educate sellers on new products and betas, build competitive intelligence in the market) at scale, internally and externally.
• Drive customer impact work with customers to implement features and solutions in line with their CBOs.
• Balance priorities of sector/pod/customers with business product areas.
• Own scoping of product-related initiatives defined in overall sales business plans.
• Identify and recommend scalable solutions to drive continuous improvements in customer strategy, escalating/asking for input from more senior leaders when appropriate.
Responsibilities under the direction of Google Manager:
• Capability building
Share and scale best practices, learnings, and sales strategies (e.g., objection handling, pitching for increased funds, sales mastery techniques) to upscale accounts, and link cross function solutions and best practices to meet customer and Google business needs.
• Create and deliver pitches and workshops
Craft and deliver cross function solutions and workshops to customers and agencies to achieve customer business objectives and drive revenue growth for Google.
• Opportunity sizing
Help identify revenue and growth opportunities within the market and customer. Effectively coordinate with internal stakeholders to determine and drive the sales, revenue growth, potential of opportunities, and marketing efficiency, as well as the incremental investment recommended to achieve customer business outcomes.
• Product/Process improvement
Drive provision of feedback and identification of new business cases for internal Google stakeholders on how products and processes may be improved to simplify complex product optimizations and workflow (e.g., revenue maintenance/hygiene) or better serve clients or internal stakeholders.
• Sales analytics interpretation
Draw interpretable insights from deep dives and data analysis, provide data-driven strategic and tactical recommendations to customers, partner teams, and leadership based on analyzes and utilize insights to influence others and drive change.
• Sales/Product strategy
Drive the establishment and execution of sales/product strategies within verticals to specific clients to meet desired outcomes (e.g., sales quota, revenue generation, product adoption), align both product and sales strategies to develop a clear roadmap, and provide feedback to inform and align both product and go-to Market (GTM) strategies.
• Stakeholder management for sales/partnerships
Manage expectations and maintain relationships with one or more stakeholders to build rapport and credibility, and plan, create, deliver strategy, and provide input to help stakeholders achieve project goals.
SKILLS/EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:
• Consultative skills
Ability to understand stakeholder needs through dialogue before conducting analysis and making recommendations.
• Customer conversations
Ability to utilize open, closed, and leading questioning techniques to understand underlying beliefs, motivations, and causes for behaviors, needs, and desires.
• Customer research
Knowledge of the customer 's organization, industry, competition, and end-customers.
• Data-driven analysis and reporting
Ability to combine technical and financial data to differentiate and position the value of Google products, services, and solutions to create a competitive advantage.
• Google product knowledge
Knowledge of Google 's product areas and key trends associated with those product areas.
• Google solutions
Ability to articulate how customers and partners can use Google products, services, and solutions to identify needs, solve problems, and drive growth.
• Industry knowledge
Ability to analyze and apply industry, market, and organizational information to strategies and plans.
• Influencing others
Ability to positively influence individuals in a customer 's organization who can help others make a conscious decision on the proposed product, service, or solution.
• Operations management strategy
Ability to leverage standards-based business practices to ensure materials, equipment, and technology deliver efficient and effective business outcomes.
• Opportunity and pipeline management
Ability to discover opportunities to deliver expanded customer value by effectively managing the pipeline throughout the entire sales/customer lifecycle.
• Persuasion skills
Ability to gain commitment to a product, service, or idea from partners, customers, and stakeholders using data and appropriate communication or storytelling methods.
• Sales acumen
Ability to use knowledge of the customers buying cycle and competitors ' offerings to position and drive the business to the next level.
• Sales/partnership strategy and techniques
Ability to establish or adapt sales/partnership strategies by integrating and applying one 's understanding of the customer, competitive intelligence, external trends, and data from lagging/leading metrics. This includes knowledge and application of basic sales/partnership concepts and techniques (e.g., discovery, qualifying individuals, relationship mapping, objection handling, upselling, closing, outreach). Ersättning
