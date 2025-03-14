Xsiam Consultant To Orange Cyberdefense
Your Role
As an XSIAM Consultant at Orange Cyberdefense, you will be a key player in transforming our customers' cybersecurity posture. Working closely with our service delivery team and clients, you'll leverage your expertise in Cortex XSIAM to drive consolidation and transition projects, optimize total cost of ownership, and develop long-term detection and automation strategies. You'll also take hands-on responsibility for onboarding both standard and non-standard log sources, crafting custom parsers, integrations, and detection playbooks to ensure seamless and effective deployments.
Your Impact
Partner with customers to assess and optimize the total cost of ownership for their XSIAM deployments, delivering cost-effective and scalable security solutions.
Lead consolidation and transition projects, guiding clients through the process of streamlining their security operations with XSIAM.
Design and implement long-term detection and automation strategies, enhancing customer defenses against emerging threats.
Onboard standard and non-standard log sources by developing custom parsers, integrations, and detection playbooks tailored to customer needs.
Collaborate with technical teams and customers to ensure high-quality log ingestion and system performance.
Create and fine-tune correlation rules and automation workflows to boost SOC efficiency and reduce mean time to respond.
Act as a trusted advisor, providing consultative guidance to help customers maximize the value of XSIAM and strengthen their security posture.
Produce detailed technical documentation to support deployments and ongoing operations.
Identify opportunities to enhance analyst workflows through automation and streamlined processes.
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 2700 employees worldwide and 390 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to be able to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
Our offer
As an employee at Orange Cyberdefense, you will get the opportunity to work closely with some of the experts in the field and in an innovative and friendly company where we together contribute to the continued development of the company.
With the latest technology, customers in the Nordics region and a growing company supporting you, you are given the opportunity to create and contribute to a safer society.
Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Orange Cyberdefense has an environment with a high rate of change, quick decision-making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do, we will also get the best end results.
Your Experience
Experience of deploying and integrating SIEM, XSIAM or XDR solutions in enterprise environments.
Proven ability to drive consolidation and transition projects, with a focus on optimizing TCO and long-term security outcomes.
Expertise in onboarding standard and non-standard log sources, including developing custom parsers, integrations, and detection playbooks.
Strong knowledge of detection strategy development, correlation rule creation, and automation within SIEM/XSIAM platforms.
Familiarity with SOC operations, threat intelligence management, and endpoint security solutions (e.g., EDR, XDR).
Exceptional communication and presentation skills, with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience providing consultative cybersecurity services, translating customer challenges into actionable solutions.
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or industry certifications (e.g., CISSP, GIAC) are a plus.
How to join us
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date.
