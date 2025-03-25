Xplore Operations Leader
2025-03-25
Why we will love you
The Future will not just happen, it needs to be Create
In the ever-changing world, there is no more business as usual. The conditions for our business are and will continuously be challenged and changed. Being relevant in the world of tomorrow requires something new of us today.
During the last years we have in Ingka significantly strengthened the Ingka's development capability through the establishment of the 10 Jobs direction, roadmaps and ways of working for both our businesses and functions, and in parallel we are accelerating our business plans in Ingka Centres and Ingka Investments. We have established retail and digital areas with the objective accelerate and take leadership in the development of our Home Furnishing retail business, the core of Ingka.
We are now taking the step to establish Xplore, that shall behalf of, and together with the businesses, functions and other stakeholders, challenge and deliver creative strategic explorations, innovations and partnerships to build new business concepts, solutions and insights with simplicity, speed and more from less - securing that IKEA and Ingka will be a leader in life at home and are living up to the IKEA vision 2030 and beyond.
This said, we see that you bring:
Comprehensive understanding of IKEA's vision, business idea, strategic landscape, business model, and value chain that allows you to act as an ambassador of IKEA values.
Proven leadership experience in managing complex initiatives.
Proven leadership skills to guide people, partners, and financial resources efficiently, with a solid grasp of Make/Buy principles.
Strategic and executional excellence, with a drive for achieving both short- and long-term goals. Ability to process and synthesize new information analytically and make confident, data-driven decisions.
Extensive knowledge in strategic exploration, innovation, and partnership initiatives, from opportunity identification to deployment.
Enthusiasm about collaborating with diverse teams and partners in highly cooperative settings.
Skilled networker, capable of building strong, trustful relationships at various levels inside and outside IKEA.
Additionally, we're looking for a person of integrity, someone who is grounded, brave with a can-do mindset, ability to develop strong relationships, leadership, and get things done attitude is key to being able to make an impact. If this sounds like a match, then keep reading and apply if this role sparks your interest!
What you'll be doing day to day
Lead and contribute with subject matter expertise in the assigned Xplore portfolio team, within all areas connected to Xplore Operations including finance, project & portfolio management, IP & Patent, negotiation, facilitation, community platform and Hub/Lab/Studio.
To give a couple of concrete examples you will:
Establish and manage financial frames, budgets, goals, cost centres, invoice flows and reporting/follow up, connected to the Xplore portfolio.
Lead portfolio & project management with overall structures and views on initiatives including connection to governance and year cycle, creation of decision-making material and tools. Secure link and transition to the strategic landscape for the connected Xplore portfolio.
Lead negotiations and securing that agreements are in place, in accordance with legal frameworks. Responsible to secure that developed IP is secured and protected.
Responsible for the orchestration connected to the overall Xplore process (DNS+) and wider IKEA eco-system - how to interact through development year cycle - Development week, 10 jobs etc. for the Xplore portfolio.
Establish required foundation and structures for a (IKEA) Xplore Innovation & Partnership platform and ecosystem.
Together as a Team
This role is based in Malmö Sweden and part of Xplore in Group Strategy, Development & Innovation (SD&I). You will report to the Xplore Operations Manager and work closely with all managers and leaders in Xplore and other important stakeholder throughout IKEA and Ingka.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
E-post: agii.peariasamy@ingka.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
