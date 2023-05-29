Xftl
2023-05-29
Do you want to grow and at the same time contribute to the transport industry transformation?
Role description
As a creative and skilled XFTL (Cross Functional Team Leader) within the Air Suspension team you are Volvos GTTs innovation foundation.
By sharing your knowledge and providing exceptional customer service you will contribute to our end-customer's needs and assist Volvo in maintaining strong relationships with our customers. You will be a big part of our success.
You will be part of a dynamic team with unique individuals who are dedicated to delivering safe and assured experiences and products for our customers in a timely manner.
We as a team are responsible for development of front and rear air suspensions, single axle suspensions and complete bogie systems, and we develop the future technologies and solutions for all brands within the truck group.
The team is involved in complete vehicle projects, component projects and advanced engineering research within the group's area.
Your undertaking with key technology solutions will create long-term relationships with both our customers and suppliers built on trust and engagement. Within your area of responsibility, you are expected to lead the design work, proactively influence the product design, ensue and utilize the admitted work processes and of course ensure a good product quality. You are also expected to maintain a good collaboration with cross-functional teams, including Production, Purchasing, Aftermarket, Project management, and many more.
We believe you have high knowledge in dealing with design and development problems and strong intuitive and analytic ability to resolve problem issues.
As the rest of the team, you should have an open, flexible and positive attitude. You are target oriented and able to work with limited supervision. Together with good ability to communicate and to work with people at different level, the network is broad both inside and outside the company.
As a XFTL within the Air Suspension area you will be subject to exciting challenges but also rewarding career opportunities. We encourage people who inspire innovative solutions, and we firmly believe that passion for the products creates amazing customer experiences.
Profile and Qualifications
Minimum qualifications:
Bachelor or master's degree in mechanical engineering or similar
5-10 years of experience in product development
Experience from the automotive industry
Experience from product development
Good knowledge in English both written and spoken is essential.
Preferred qualifications:
Experience from product development of vehicle suspensions and steering systems
Knowledge of suspension geometry and vehicle behavior/handling
Experience of prototype builds on vehicle level
Practical experience from workshop (private or working life) appreciated
Experience from LCA and design to embrace sustainability, circular economy and recycling
Experience from agile product development and JIRA tool
KOLA and Creo View
Questions? Please contact Johan Samson for further information.
Johan Samson, johan.samson@volvo.com
Group Manager
Applications will be evaluated continuously, do not wait to apply.
