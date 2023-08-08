Xftl Cab Body
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As XFTL (Cross-functional Team Leader) at Cab Body section, at Cab engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab bodies for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue to take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
At section Cab Body we are responsible for the BIW (Body in White), Door complete (DIW & components), Roof hatch, Luggage lid, Glass & Sealants and Surface Treatment. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry.
Mission
In this position we are looking for XFTL Cab Body. The mission of VDT (Vehicle Development Team) XFTL is to cross-functionally support the VDT's Product Modifications and Product Change deliveries of verified and validated components, systems & functions, according to agreed product performance targets.
This means that the VDT XFTL manages:
Interfaces with other Vehicle Development Teams and Technology sub-streams
The cross-functional coordination of GTX VDT deliverables with support of engineers in the VDT
NB! The product responsibility fully lies with the Product Owner.
In this XFTL-role you will work together with other XFTLs in the VDT Cab Body, as well as in a dedicated XFTL team for a larger epic.
Responsibilities
The VDT XFTL has a delegated responsibility from the VDT Leader to:
Ensure the complete product delivery continuously over time, including quality, cost and performance QDCFS (Quality/Delivery/Cost/Feature/Sustainability)
Support and communicate across organizational boundaries, in order to safeguard the complete VDT delivery
Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties in GTX
To meet product performance targets over time, the VDT XFTL needs to:
Understand product strategy and roadmaps that affect VDT
Perform risk management for the upcoming deliveries
Support the engineers in anchoring technical solutions with the concerned VDT and Technology Sub-Streams to secure adherence to cross-functional technology strategies and platform objectives.
Authorities
The VDT-leader is responsible for the delegation of authority to the VDT XFTL. The VDT XFTL authority is determined case-by-case, based on the VDT Blue Sheets for Product Modification and Product Change, and will depend on: the scope of the VDT and the experience of the individual VDT XFTL.
Experience and Competences
Several years of automotive experience as team leader/ project manager
As we work agile, similar SAFe experience is merited
Good knowledge in written and spoken English
M.Sc. degree or equivalent professional experience
Would you like to be part of a global organization and have the right mind set "Can Do" attitude?
If you feel it's time to boost your carrier, then Volvo Group is the right place for your personal growth.
Welcome to post your application today!
Recruiting Manager: Lena Almqvist Mogren, lena.almqvist@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 15th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8011950