Writer internship French
2024-02-01
Hi, are you a fast writer and wishes to have a new experience or an extra job? Maybe you are a student looking to find an extra job? Maybe you want to practice working with AI? If your native language is French, you are a very fast writer, flawless spelling and grammar; you could be the one we are looking for. Do you have any interest in SEO/ Content writing or just sales? Don't hesitate to brag, we love bragers.
If you wish to see your work online or on bottles in shelves in stores you are the one we are looking for. Please get in touch with us.
We are looking for interns (it is paid internship) that can come in and help us, for the right person, this could lead to a fixed position in our company.
We will hire the right peoples when we see them, please don't hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible! If you have other qualifications such as being excellent with Photoshop, word-press, Facebook ads? Social media? blog or something else, please don't hesitate to share!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
