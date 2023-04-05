Writer/Editor Consultant
Multinational Swedish company seeking consultant with native-level writing and editing skills in English. The consultant will support initiatives from the Global HR & Employer Branding area, which focuses on areas including learning, culture, talent acquisition, wellbeing, rewards and recognition, and processes and tools. The consultant must be able to attend planning and strategy meetings and thereafter work independently to gather the appropriate information to develop articles for internal communication and social media posts. Work will include original writing as well as constant copy-editing support for writing generated within the department.
What we offer
• 1 year project
• Possible to be employed consultant or work as consultant on own company.
• International company with great opportunities
• Hybrid work
• Flexibility
Qualifications/Skills:
• Strong editorial background and proofreading skills.
• Experience adhering to editorial and technical style guides.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.
• Comfortable with frequent cross-functional and senior management contact.
• Ability to exert indirect authority to deliver results.
• English at native level is a must.
• Ability to manage images.
• Experience with digital editorial publishing systems (CMS) and intranets.
• Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a plus.
Good to have:
• Experience in SharePoint, and adobe suite.
• Portfolio, or examples of texts worked on. Max 1 A4 page and if work with social media content, that can be submitted.
Responsibilities:
• Create new content and manage when and how to re-surface prior work during relevant projects.
• Help the team craft and refine ideas, cultivate sources, report, and write articles daily. Edit and maintain content on intranet and SharePoint information sites.
• Contribute to social media content production, particularly Instagram and LinkedIn. Collaborates closely with the editors of other departments.
• Manage pitching stories to multiple channels.
• Create and distribute emails and newsletters.
• Create of PowerPoint presentations. Edit (basic level) video content (such as cutting three minutes out of a video or changing a title) mostly to fit it to stories or other content.
• Follow up KPIs and help content reach the goals established.
