2025-06-04
IO Interactive is currently seeking a Writer to join our team and contribute to Hitman, one of the most iconic franchises in gaming.
As we continue to expand the World of Assassination, we're looking for someone who will bring Elusive Targets to life - crafting thrilling, high-stakes scenarios that challenge players and keep their hearts racing.
If you're passionate about storytelling, love building unique gameplay experiences, and want to leave your creative mark on an award-winning series, this is your chance!
What you will do:
Craft sharp, witty, and occasionally quirky dialogue that aligns with the unique style of the Hitman WOA franchise. An eccentric sense of humor is highly valued.
Preserve the integrity and authenticity of the Hitman universe, maintaining its distinctive themes, tone, and atmosphere.
Adapt narrative elements to meet the specific needs and personalities of our celebrity-cast Elusive Target IPs.
Collaborate closely during development by providing and integrating feedback on narrative components to ensure compelling, high-quality storytelling.
Develop and maintain comprehensive narrative documentation, including story outlines, character bios, and dialogue scripts.
Support recording sessions by providing contextual guidance to voice talent.
Ensure that all recorded dialogue is accurately imported and integrated into the game.
Who you are:
An experienced writer with a strong background in the video game industry.
A passionate gamer, ideally with familiarity and knowledge of the Hitman series.
Skilled in storytelling and adept at crafting systemic dialogue.
A collaborative team player with excellent communication skills, open to giving and receiving constructive feedback.
Bonus: Experience with voice acting or recording, and a keen ear for how dialogue sounds in performance.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table, and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different, and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Jobbnummer
9374955