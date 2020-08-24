World Building Researcher - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
We are on a quest to create a fantastic new universe - a thrilling place of adventure, fun and excitement! A place where you can forge new friendships, make bitter enemies and experience countless memorable moments. A place of emergent player stories. But this place isn't going to build itself, which is why we need people with narrative and writing skills.

An important part of how we work is the use of a creative framework, we call it IP Direction. This framework focuses the devteams creativity, it creates a content platform for us to build on and it defines the basic rules of the game world. In order to create that framework we do a lot of research, on a wide range of topics - from wildlife to robotics, firearms to swords. Pretty much anything an artist, writer, designer or other team member needs a better understanding of. A lot of this is academic work. It also requires the ability to process information and transform it into a presentable format that can educate, inspire and motivate others.

A World Building Researcher is a curious person with a gift for finding things and reaching out to people. Digging through books, watching documentaries, performing interviews and connecting the dots is second nature to this candidate. You love the idea of being part of a world creating process, where you feed the team with knowledge and ideas and they produce the content. On a day to day basis you will switch between working alone and with others. Some work will be done at the office, some in the field and more yet far away at distant locations. You are daring and adventurous, not afraid to go into unknown places or try things you haven't done before.

Requirements:

* Previous experience in outreach work (contacting and collaborating with others)
* Proven research experience
* Ability to transfer relevant knowledge to others
* Mastery of the English language
* Solid collaboration and communication skills
* A supportive and service minded attitude

Bonus skills:

* Experience with building worlds / universes for games or other media
* Academic background
* Gaming industry experience

