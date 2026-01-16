Workshop & Installation Manager
2026-01-16
About FlexLink
FlexLink, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an industry leader in automated production and material flow solutions, providing customers with state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing.
FlexLink serves a broad customer base in different industries: food, beverage, tissue & hygiene, personal care, pharma & healthcare, automotive and electronics.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy.
Coesia has operating units in 34 countries, a turnover over 2 billion euros in 2024 and over 8,000 employees.
About the Role
We are looking for a Workshop and Installation Manager, based in Gothenburg, responsible for planning and overseeing assembly of products in modules and installation of FlexLink systems at customer sites. You will be part of the FlexLink Nordic Sales unit and also support the global Tissue vertical organization.
Main Activities and Responsibilities
Provide daily management and guidance to support and develop all team members within the department
Oversee workload analysis, workforce planning, recruitment, and performance reviews, including KPI evaluation
Maintain orderliness and cleanliness in the local workshop
Ensure health and safety measures are upheld in the workshop and during installation at customer sites
Monitor quality of tasks performed throughout the assembly and installation process
Deliver high-quality workmanship and maintain awareness of product standards
Follow established procedures, work standards, and instructions applicable at the workplace
Collaborate with the Project & Engineering Manager of the Nordic Sales unit and the Tissue team to ensure efficient project execution
Maintain clear and professional communication with customers throughout the installation phase
What You Need to Be Successful
We believe you have a degree (Bachelor or equivalent) in Engineering and bring:
Mechanical assembly skills
5 years of experience in managing operations
A proactive and solution-oriented approach
Ability to identify and solve problems
Confidence in making decisions independently
Technical depth and ability to explore technical solutions
3D CAD experience
Strong organizational skills for managing your own work and coordinating team activities
Well-developed interpersonal skills (communication, team motivation, conflict resolution)
Knowledge of occupational health and safety regulations and the Machinery Directive
Experience in industrial automation is an advantage
Our Offer
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Permanent role
Medical insurance
Merit increase (extra salary increase on top of the annual salary revision, based on performance)
Wellness allowance 4000kr/year
Health insurance (access to Hälsosluss)
Parental pay (salary top-up FLU-dagar)
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning, additional 6-7 days off/year)
Free onsite parking and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the Team!
This is a permanent position, full time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Siri Taripanah at siri.taripanah@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
