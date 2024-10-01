Workshop Manager Industrial Engineering
2024-10-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Transmission manufacturing is a key player in this transformation and is right now in an expansive and exciting phase where we lay the foundations for Scania's future transmission & eMobility production. In the coming years we will launch new generations of conventional and electrified gearboxes and axle platforms, and we are continuously challenging our current way of working to ensure world-class production.
Within our engineering organisation we work close to Scania R&D in the development to ensure excellent design for manufacturing.
Due to an upcoming parental leave, we are seeking an interim Senior Engineering Manager to play a key role in our ongoing transformation. This is a unique opportunity to develop your leadership skills in a one-year assignment within Industrial Engineering at Transmission Manufacturing.
In this role, you will lead a highly motivated team that plays an important role in Scania's shift towards sustainable product and production. As the acting Senior Engineering Manager, you will be a part of the Engineering Management team and, together with your group managers, be responsible for managing both large and small-scale projects. Additionally, you will work proactively to enhance efficiency within our existing manufacturing processes and ensure several new e-mobility products are successfully introduced.
Our project portfolio ranges from large e-mobility and transmission initiatives-where entirely new manufacturing strategies need to be developed-to smaller projects such as replacing outdated machinery and implementing new components into our existing production structure.
Your responsibilities as a Senior Manager
Coach the managers reporting to you.
Secure development and competence of your employees.
Represent your teams in the Engineering management team.
Secure delivery of projects owned by your teams by balancing resources, secure funding and secure use of existing project tools.
Develop working methods and improve processes to further improve efficiency and quality of your teams' deliveries.
Work closely with R&D to secure timing and quality when implementing new products.
Work with our global partners within the Traton group to set a world class global manufacturing strategy for transmission & eMobilty within Traton.
Approve and follow up investments, spending and set forecasts.
Work with our internal operation as well as with external suppliers to secure that we meet our global capacity targets.
Your profile
We are looking for an Engineer with several years of successful leadership experience with a positive attitude. As a Manager you're focusing on the overall picture but are able and interested in understanding the details when needed. You value transparency, engagement and are involved in your teams. You also work proactively to mitigate risks and have an "act now"-mentality when deviations occur. Due to the extensive international contacts you must be capable of expressing yourself fluently in both spoken and written Swedish and English. You should also be used to, and comfortable with, presenting in front of large audiences.
For more information
Contact Robert Hedström, Head of Engineering, robert.hedstrom@scania.com
Telefonnummer: +46 707 986215
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV, and copies of relevant certificates. We use logic and personality tests as part of our selection process, and a background check may be conducted for this position. Please apply no later than Octobar 15th, 2024! We look forward to receiving your application!
