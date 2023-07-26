Workplace Supervisor/ Kontraktsekonom
2023-07-26
If you want to work together with people from different backgrounds. If you have high ambitions and is not afraid of challenges and you would like to grow professionally while contributing to our development. Then you are welcome at Sodexo!
Are you passionate about numbers, reporting, administrative tasks and interested to work in an international environment?
We are looking for you who gets excited about of being part of creating tomorrow's office trends for our client, a global tech company in the vibrant city center of Stockholm.
If this sounds like you, then we are now looking to recruit a Facilities Supervisor to support the Site Manager/Country Lead on finance and administrative reporting.
Your role
• To have good understanding of financial routines, procurement, and follow-up on suppliers' orders.
• Make accruals and invoicing to clients as well as setting up PO's and follow up on accuracy and delivery.
• Budget management as well as forecasting for the client
• Procurement in line with agreements and budgets
• Managing the order document for all orders within the Facilities team
• Able to work in collaboration with operations, finance team, functional teams and client.
• Manage customer specific systems within space planning and energy
• Assist Country Lead in upcoming tasks, including but limited to, reporting, project management, audits, program rollouts etc.
Are you up for the challenge?
• Previous experience in similar role and/or relevant education
• Professional and cool under pressure
• Customer focused with attention to details and passion for service
• Proactive, flexible, dedicated and a creative problem solver
• Excellent interpersonal skills and good a communicator verbally and in writing
• Self-managed, embracing own initiatives
• Solid computer and systems knowledge (MS Office especially Excel, Sharepoint, OneNote etc.)
• Sharing our values of creating a sustainable and inclusive environment
• Fluent in Swedish & English
What we can offer you
• Being part of a global team delivering all Facility Services beyond expectations to our client in a thriving environment located in the new Urban Escape Community.
• Modern and vibrant working environment
• Contributing to the development of our services at our location.
• A dynamic and challenging job where every day will be different
• Continuous learning and development within Sodexo
The position is full time. If you have any questions, contact Site manager Laila Cedergren laila.cedergren@sodexo.com
. We want your application by end of July at the latest.
All applications need to handled via Sodexo webportal.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Ersättning
Provansällning 6 månader därav tillsvidare Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sodexo AB
(org.nr 556528-2984), http://www.sodexo.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sodexo AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7987510