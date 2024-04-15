Working Student Marketing
2024-04-15
Come and join the NIVEA team and get hands on experience from the Marketing / Shopper Department combined with your studies! In this position you will work with various marketing tasks, such as package design, analysis of category and brand performance, competitor monitoring, consumer studies, organizing various internal events and support on the daily business.
We will offer you marketing experience and to be part of the NIVEA, the worlds Number 1 skin care brand. We welcome you to be be part of the NIVEA team and develop the brand to the next level. This is a great opportunity to combine your academic education with hands on working experience.
This is a part-time paid internship/working student position (16 hrs per working week) with flexible working hours so you can combine work with your studies and in addition you have the possibility to work 100% during summer.
Your Tasks
The purpose of the job is to actively contribute to the achievement of category and brand objectives, and to support to the Team in the development of the brands through the coordinated use of specified elements of the marketing mix and take lead on given projects.
Your Profile
You are preferably studying business and/or marketing at University level.
You are available for at least one year, before your graduation or studies abroad
The role requires commercial thinking and understanding , and work experience in a similar role is a plus
Effective communication is required in order to manage diverse relationships both locally and internationally.
The ability to work both autonomously and as a team member is required.
"Can do " attitude combined with analytical and creative skills
You are up-to-date in the social media, and digital environment and landscape. Editing skills (picture and formats) is a plus for this role.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
