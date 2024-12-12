Working Student - Netigate Consulting (Swedish or Norwegian Speaker)
2024-12-12
Discover Netigate, the game-changing platform revolutionizing employee engagement and customer experience. We empower organizations to gather valuable insights, drive meaningful interactions, and deliver exceptional results. With our intuitive interface and advanced analytics, companies can listen, understand, and act on insights from their workforce as well as their customers. Join our dynamic team of passionate individuals shaping the future of engagement and experience. Apply now and let's transform the way businesses connect and thrive in the digital age. Together, we will unlock the full potential of employee engagement and customer satisfaction.
Our culture is built on collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. We value diversity, inclusion, and the "power of WE"- different perspectives. We foster an environment where ideas are shared, challenges are embraced, and growth is nurtured.
About the role
Working as a student in the Consulting team you will assist our consultants in designing and creating surveys, quality-assured respondent lists and reports, setting up reporting solutions via our platform, and other technical solutions.
You often have several projects running in parallel with different tasks and deadlines, while you collaborate with and support colleagues in the team. You will work about 8-20 hours per week, depending on workload.
You will quickly grow into your role and help create value for our customers.
You are
Genuinely interested in digital systems, analysis/insights, and surveys
Thrives in a fast-growing environment with continuous change and high pace
Solution-oriented, accurate, and self-propelled
An unpretentious team player who is driven by helping the team
Remember, we succeed and fail together as a team!
What we are looking for
Confident handling of Office programs (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
Initial experience in the field of market research through internships and working student activities is a plus, but not a mandatory requirement
Good analytical skills and affinity for numbers
Ability to work in a team and reliability
Proactive, structured, and independent way of working
Fluency in Swedish orNorwegian is a must, and able to communicate and understand English
In a happy mood, we like to have fun at work and combine team spirit with high-end delivery
Additional Information
Contract length 6 months, with the possibility for extension
Weekly working hours: max. 20h (during semester breaks it can go up to 40h per week)
Student must be enrolled at a university for the entire period of employment
More about the Netigate Consulting team
The mission of the Consulting team is to offer a tailored service to give customers the tools they need to activate, analyze and boost results with Netigate. From project management and analysis to workshops offering brainstorming, start-up training, and planning. Netigate Consulting steps in to help customers understand how to work with Netigate and use the data they gather for positive change within their organization. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netigate AB
(org.nr 556576-0997), https://www.netigate.net/ Kontakt
Astrit Osmani +4915161602864 Jobbnummer
9058224