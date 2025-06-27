Workers for a Project in Boden
2025-06-27
About the Company - HST Nordic - Integrated Industrial and Energy Solutions
HST Nordic is a technical service company delivering integrated solutions in industrial installations, construction, green energy, and technical support - from design to completion. Our business is built on innovation and quality for a sustainable industrial future.
Job Responsibilities
As a general worker at HST Nordic, you will provide hands-on support in various parts of our industrial projects. Your tasks will include:
Carrying and transporting materials and equipment on-site
Assisting electricians and technicians with installations and construction work
Performing basic maintenance and cleaning tasks
Following instructions and safety regulations
Participating in the startup, preparation, and completion of different work phases
Qualifications and Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in construction or industrial settings (required)
Has good teamwork skills and enjoys collaborative work
Is physically fit and enjoys hands-on work
Is detail-oriented, responsible, and has a strong safety mindset
Can work independently as well as in a team
Is eager to learn new tasks and be flexible in day-to-day work
Previous experience in similar environments is a strong advantage.
Benefits
Meals
Accommodation
Transportation to the work site
Salary
Competitive salary based on agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27
E-post: reihaneh.jamshidi@hst-nordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HST Nordic AB
(org.nr 559519-9372), http://www.hst-nordic.com/
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Jobbnummer
9407776