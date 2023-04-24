Work with first line support at BRP Systems!
2023-04-24
Will you be part of our 'empower the people' movement? Then apply for a job as first line support!
We are a growing company with big ambitions. Even though software development and maintenance are our primary livelihood, we believe that a software business is a people's business.
Are you a problem solver who thrives in the intersection between offering great service and technical solutions? Do you see yourself helping fitness operators when they need support to run their businesses effectively through their administration system? Then you might be the one we are looking for for our First Line Support at BRP Systems.
Your main tasks and responsibilities
When working with First Line Support, your main tasks and responsibilities will include:
Being the main interface to our customers and receiving calls from BRP customers
helping our customers to solve the basic problems they have by handling their requests or bringing the request to second line
after the call, the customer should feel that they have been helped either directly by you or that they know that you have sent a ticket to a system technician.
What we offer
When working with First Line Support, you will be part of something bigger, as we strive to make a difference for our customers, their customers and society in general by offering a great product accompanied by outstanding service.
You will primarily spend your days at our local office in Linköping. However, we offer a flexible environment where working from home is also an option. As a global company, you will also be part of an international environment where you will have contact with colleagues from the Nordics and other countries in Europe. The BRP system and organisation will give you an opportunity to develop your competencies and professional career.
Teamwork is one of our cornerstones. You will join a team with great colleagues who support and help each other across teams and departments. We have fun both within office hours and after office hours. A quick game of Ping-Pong or chat at the coffee machine or after work are just a few examples of interactions and events you will take part in when joining our team.
We can also offer you to work in an industry, "the fitness industry", that adds value to people and society by supporting a healthier lifestyle. You will also have the privilege to work with a product based on cool technology.
To be successful, we think ...
You have experience in providing excellent customer service and good IT and Microsoft Office skills as well as good knowledge of English both in writing and speaking. Also, we expect you to be fluent in Swedish (please describe your skill level in Swedish in your application)
As a person, your service-minded values are expressed by always prioritising your customers and showing sincere interest in their concerns. You are passionate about solving customer-related problems including being one step ahead in solving problems before the customer asks you to.
As a problem solver, it comes naturally to you to analyze situations to identify illogical solutions and inconsistencies. You see the big picture and can develop effective, sensible and workable solutions. You are a fast learner and can use your current knowledge in a new, flexible way.
We believe that you have a degree from Upper Secondary School preferable in the finance or technical area.
Interested?
Interviews and selections will be performed continuously. If you are interested in the position, apply as soon as possible! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-17
E-post: hr@brpsystems.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "First Line Support". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brp Systems AB
(org.nr 556658-2770)
Diskettgatan 4 (visa karta
)
583 35 LINKÖPING Kontakt
HR-chef
Ida Hagstein Ida.hagstein@brpsystems.se Jobbnummer
7692881