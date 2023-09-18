Work remotely as a Finnish speaking Customer Service Representative!
Do you prefer to work from home? Do you take first class service for granted and wish to work with one of the biggest streaming services in the Nordics? Then you might be our new colleague! In your role as a customer service representative you will be part of our Finnish team.
What we offer
With us you have the opportunity to develop and grow as an individual both personally and professionally. You will be able to build a career in an international environment, for example within leadership. At Transcom you will find Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Norwegian colleagues. Your employment starts with a training program where you receive all tools needed for the position. You can work from our office in Kista where we offer a gym in the building and an awesome roof terrace, but you can also work from home full time - it's your decision to make! Thus, you can live anywhere in Sweden to apply for this position.
In addition to this, we also offer:
Collective agreement
Pension
Hybrid work
Health care allowance
Subsidized meals with Rikskortet
Opportunity to advance
What you will do
In your role as a customer service representative for this streaming service you will handle incoming calls, emails and chat inquiries from customers. You will also be responsible for and work with social media. In addition to this, you provide professional service at a high level and handle customers' various matters to meet their needs.
Position: CSR (Customer Service Representative) Transcom
Working hours: Scheduled between the opening hours Mon-Sun 10am 10pm
Employment rate: 100%
Collective bargain: Call/Contact Center och Marknadsundersökningsföretag
Type of employment: This is a permanent role that starts with six months of probationary period.
Start date: By agreement
About you
We are looking for someone who is structured, solution-oriented, enjoys using the phone as a work tool and loves talking to people. You strive to provide our customers with a first-class customer experience. You get a lot of personal responsibility, but are never left without support thanks to clear routines, a strong team spirit and a high level of commitment among both colleagues and managers. The pace with us is high, but always with a great team spirit - at Transcom we work together! Furthermore, we believe that you are a motivated, goal-oriented person who likes to work both independently and in a team.
In addition to this we have the following requirements for the position:
Graduated secondary school
Fluent in Finnish both written and spoken
Fluent in English both written and spoken
Good computer skills
It is preferable if you...
Have previous experience within the service industry
Have knowledge in Swedish
Interested?
The first step is to push the apply button. Shortly after that you will receive a language test, which is the first step in this recruitment process. When your test is approved, we will call you for a short screening interview via telephone. If your profile still matches, you will be invited for a longer digital interview. In the digital interview we would like to tell you more about the position and get to know you a little bit better. Interviews are ongoing, so don't wait to submit your application today!
For further information, please e-mail the recruitment team at jobb.sverige@transcom.com
About Transcom
Transcom is a global specialist in customer service and customer satisfaction through our extensive network of 90+ contact centers in 28 countries in 33 languages. We are driven by innovation and have a passion for helping people solve problems. In addition, we are one of Sweden's largest employers of young people. At Transcom, we are committed. To our customers and each other. Every day someone starts their journey with Transcom. To take the potential that exists today and transform it into competence for the future. Being noted for working hard, being a team player and supporting others. Contributes to positive and lasting changes in his team and to society. That's exactly how we are at Transcom. Here we care about each other. You are included, just as you are, from day one. With the right mindset, there is no end to how far we can go together. Så ansöker du
