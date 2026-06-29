Work part-time: English-speaking babysitter, Stockholm
Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Looking for a fun and meaningful job? Do you love working with children and speaking English?
We are looking for enthusiastic, responsible, and creative English-speaking babysitters to join our team in Stockholm. We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and development of the English language are at the heart of the babysitting.
Our assignments
Upgrades offers English language focussed babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.
The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on English language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week.
Some of our assignments require a clean driving licence, so please state this in your application.
Please note that this is a part-time position, and you are therefore expected to have another primary occupation. If employed as a babysitter at Upgrades, you will be required to provide a criminal record extract.
Your profile
As a babysitter at Upgrades, you are warm, responsible, and genuinely enjoy working with children. You are playful, dedicated, and proactive, with a natural ability to take initiative. You also bring creative ideas for incorporating English into play and everyday interactions, supporting children's language development in a natural way.
Requirements
Full professional proficiency in English
Excellent sense of responsibility and child safety
Strong social and interpersonal skills
Genuinely interested in childcare and pedagogy
Positive, dedicated, flexible, and proactive, with a natural ability to take initiative
Swedish and/or other languages are not required, but are considered an advantage.
About Upgrades
Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se
We recruit on a regular basis. Note: The position may therefore be filled before the application deadline.
Submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: work@upgrades.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Babysitter in Stockholm". Arbetsgivare Upgrades Education Sweden AB
(org.nr 556778-0837)
Skeppargatan 27 , 4tr (visa karta
)
114 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Upgrades Education Sweden AB Kontakt
Rekryteringsansvarig
Upgrades Rekrytering work@upgrades.se Jobbnummer
9983948