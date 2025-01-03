Work part-time: English-speaking babysitter, Stockholm
2025-01-03
We offer a unique concept where pedagogy and development of the English language are at the heart of the babysitting.
Our assignments
Upgrades offers English language focussed babysitting in several different forms, ranging from occasional help to spending many hours with the family and becoming like an additional family member. Based on your preference regarding age and number of children, we match you with a suitable family.
The work includes picking up the child or children from preschool or school, basic food preparation, play and activities while maintaining a focus on English language development. Each session is a minimum of 2.5 hours and you can combine several assignments to increase your total working hours per week. Some of our assignments require a clean driving licence, so please state this in your application.
Your profile
As a babysitter at Upgrades you are dedicated, playful, and have creative ideas on how to incorporate English into the babysitting.
Requirements
Full professional proficiency in English
Responsible - excellent safety awareness
Genuinely interested in childcare and pedagogy
Dedicated, flexible, and enjoy taking initiative
About Upgrades
Upgrades offers tailored language lessons, language camps and language-focused childcare. We combine standard babysitting with a strong focus on language development. Visit our website to learn more: www.upgrades.se
We recruit on a regular basis, submit your resume and cover letter to work@upgrades.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
E-post: work@upgrades.se Arbetsgivarens referens
