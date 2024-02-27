Work in St Helena as an anesthesiologist
Start date: ASAP
Period: 3 months
The island of St Helena is an internally self-governing Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom located in the South Atlantic approximately 4,000 miles from the UK.
The island's population is around 4,500 and it has a typical small island economy with a high import dependency, a narrow economic base, a large public sector (around 920 staff), and significant outward labour migration. St Helena receives UK Government financial assistance to support recurrent and capital expenditure as part of their obligation to ensure that the reasonable needs of the population are met.
Dedicare has supplied healthcare professionals to this remote location for many years and our experience and knowledge is foremost in ensuring we help you make the right choice.
This exotic location offers summer all year round and a good work life balance.
The overall objectives of the post during the contractual period are as follows:
Be responsible for anaesthetic procedures on the island. This would normally mean two theatre days a week (morning and afternoon session).
Be responsible for all intensive care patients on the island.
Provide speciality on-call cover over a 24/7 period when operating as the only Anaesthetist on the island. On-call cover would be 1-in-2 when two Anaesthetist are on Island
Responsible for stabilization and the care of critically ill patients.
Responsible for implementing resuscitation procedures.
In exceptional/critical circumstances, due to the remote nature of the island, provide support to colleagues in terms of general practice clinics and/or out-patient and in-patient duties and/or provide cover for the general on-call rota and/or assist with the roll out of covid vaccination and booster programme.
Attend any clinical emergencies and urgent care duties requiring this specialist skillset as may arise from time to time.
Provide support to the island's COVID-19 response.
Requirements:
• GMC Specialist registration or equivalent required
• Doctor must have completed Anaesthetics speciality.
Our service to you:
• Provide information on every aspect of working on the island.
• Ensure your travel and relocation needs are managed door to door.
• Manage all the required documentation with you.
• Arrange discussions with colleagues who have experience of working on St Helena.
• Keep in touch during your assignment.
