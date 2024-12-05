Work As Finnish Customer Success Specialist in Stockholm
2024-12-05
Advance Your Career in HR-Tech
Take your career to the next level in Sweden, a hub of innovation and sustainability. As a Finnish Customer Success Specialist, you'll play a key role in supporting clients and ensuring satisfaction in a fast-paced, rewarding environment. Enjoy a vibrant work culture, excellent benefits, and the chance to grow professionally in one of Europe's most forward-thinking markets!
Role Overview
Are you passionate about building strong customer relationships and supporting clients in achieving their goals? As a Customer Success Specialist, you will play a key role in onboarding new clients, ensuring they fully adopt and benefit from our clients HR platform! This is your chance to advance your HR managements skills and be a part of something AWESOME!
Key Responsibilities:
Guide clients through onboarding and system implementation.
Provide hands-on training to help users maximize the platform's potential.
Collaborate closely with development teams to optimize system features.
Act as a communicator between clients and internal teams, advocating for user needs.
Support ongoing client engagement and problem-solving for a seamless experience.
Who we're looking for
A driven and passionate person who's ready to advance their career in HR-Tech.
Experience in HR or similar roles during studies is a plus.
Excellent communication skills.
Native in Swedish and Finnish (written & spoken).
Fluent in English (written & spoken).
Flexible and thrives in a dynamic environment.
Professional, service-minded, and trustworthy.
About our Client
Hailey HR is an innovative SaaS HR-tech startup founded in 2020, focused on revolutionizing the HR industry by digitalizing and modernizing HR practices. Be a part of this exciting journey and contribute to shaping the future of HR technology with a forward-thinking team. You'll be joining a passionate and highly driven team where everyone's achievements are celebrated. Together, you will shape the future of HR technology, working closely with all departments in the heart of Stockholm, Södermalm. Expect fun workshops, after-work events, and exciting team activities with the whole office. It's a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative culture that encourages growth and success
The application only takes 30 seconds - take the next step in your career! Our recruiters will reach out within 48 hours
