Work as a Frontliner for Naturskyddsföreningen in Gothenburg.
2024-11-27
Are You Passionate About Protecting the Planet and Skilled in Sales?
The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation. (Naturskyddsföreningen) in Gothenburg is now looking for brave and outgoing persons to join our dynamic team in Gothenburg.
Do you want to stand up for a healthy and living planet and a sustainable future? Do you want to work 6 hours a day? After all, life is not just about work. Expand your network and work with fantastic colleagues?
We are looking for you who have:
Experience in sales or communication.
A high social competence and at the same time fight to reach your goals
A brave heart and are not afraid to meet new people on the streets.
Your role:
Meet people on the streets and inspire them to become monthly donors and members.
Communicate effectively and engagingly about our important environmental issues.
Contribute to increasing our membership base and thereby our impact on the environment.
We offer:
Two different employment options.
A flexible employment for those who want it.
The possibility of permanent employment with a monthly salary and a public transport card.
Everyday support and coaching.
Perhaps the best sales and marketing training.
Good career opportunities.
Join the good guys - save the planet. Apply now!
Application:Send your CV and a personal letter where u motivate why we should employ you.
We look forward to hear from you.
Raluca Roiescu,F2F chef,073-782 01 65,raluca.roiescu@naturskyddsforeningen.se
Göran BeskowF2F säljledare073-675 57 17
Fackliga kontaktpersoner
Unionen: GertStraschewski, 08-702 65 52, gert.straschewski@naturskyddsforeningen.se
Saco: Petra Holgersson, 072-565 44 05, petra.holgersson@naturskyddsforeningen.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
, http://naturskyddsforeningen.se Arbetsplats
Naturskyddsföreningen Kontakt
Göran Beskow goran.beskow@naturskyddsforeningen.se Jobbnummer
9033080