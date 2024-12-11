Wireless Test and Certification Engineer
Tüv Süd Sverige AB Rails / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tüv Süd Sverige AB Rails i Stockholm
Wireless Test and Certification Engineer
Role:
Working as part of a team of Wireless Test Engineers, you will contribute to the provision of a Wireless testing service, specifically performing RF (Radio Frequency) testing on a large variety of IoT Wireless technologies such as cellular (GSM / W-CDMA / LTE / 5G NR). The role is full time office/laboratory based.
Duties and Responsibilities:
As a Test Engineer you are responsible for carrying out tests and reporting test results in the field of all kinds of electrical and electronic equipment, installations and systems of electrical safety of equipment according to relevant standards and regulations.
Conduct Approval testing of cellular base station equipment various test standards the most common being ETSI and 3GPP standards.
Control and monitor the test equipment calibration status during testing.
Ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the test plan (TID) supplied by the manufacturer, or the quotation as applicable; helping to develop and refine test plans in close liaison with the customer.
Testing of wireless products to various test standards (the most common being ETSI and FCC) both within the wireless test labs.
Ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements or defined test plan supplied by the customer.
Essential Requirements:
Education and training:
University Degree qualified, Masters Level minimum, in the field of Electrical Electronic Engineering.
ISO17025 training
Experience:
• 1-2 years experience in Type Approval testing on RF Radio Basestation products.
• 1-2 years experience of performing type approval testing under an ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation.
• Expert user of RF test equipment such as spectrum/network analyser, oscilloscope, signal generator, RF power meter etc.
• Extensive experience/knowledge of analogue and digital communications technologies
• Competences and awareness of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards specifically RAN.
• Awareness of regional and international regulatory organizations dealing with commercial/licensed Broadbands and Mobile telecommunication Specifically, ETSI, ISED and FCC standardization
Language:
English: Fully fluent business level proficiency
Swedish: Basic, conversational proficiency Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
E-post: greg.riggall@tuvsud.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TÜV SÜD Sverige AB
(org.nr 556383-7409) Arbetsplats
Tüv Süd Sverige AB Rails Kontakt
Greg Riggall greg.riggall@tuvsud.com +46 70 741 88 77 Jobbnummer
9056459