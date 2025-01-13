Wireless Systems & Antenna Engineer Pioneering Satellite Communications
2025-01-13
About Fadec AB
Fadec AB/FaDo is a startup at the forefront of Sweden's growing space industry. Supported by a Horizon Europe grant, we are revolutionizing satellite communications (SATCOM) with cutting-edge innovations like in-space solar energy harvesting and advanced RF systems. From Gothenburg, our small but dynamic team collaborates with leading international partners to develop groundbreaking technologies that optimize energy consumption and improve satellite communication reliability.
This is your opportunity to join a pioneering company, contribute to innovative solutions, and shape the future of the SATCOM industry.
The Role: Wireless Systems & Antenna Engineer
As a Wireless Systems & Antenna Engineer, you will play a critical role in designing and optimizing advanced communication systems for the next generation of satellite networks. You will:
Design and optimize RF systems and antennas for low-energy, high-reliability communication in satellite networks.
Develop hybrid communication systems that integrate mmWave and Optical Wireless Communication (OWC) technologies.
Collaborate on simulations and testing, ensuring systems meet performance and sustainability standards.
Work closely with the founding team and international collaborators on innovative SATCOM projects.
Participate in hands-on tasks in our cutting-edge Gothenburg lab, contributing to a sustainable future in space.
About You
We are looking for a technically skilled and motivated individual ready to grow in a fast-paced and innovative environment. Ideally, you:
Hold a Master's degree (or higher) in Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, Physics, or a related field. A background in RF communication, antenna design, or satellite systems is highly desirable.
Have experience with tools like LTspice, ADS, or similar simulation and design platforms.
Are knowledgeable in RF communication and antenna development, with a keen interest in hybrid wireless communication systems.
Are fluent in English (required) and Swedish (preferred but not mandatory).
Are a problem-solver with excellent analytical and collaboration skills, ready to contribute to a cutting-edge startup.
Are based in or willing to relocate to Gothenburg, Sweden.
What We Offer
At Fadec AB, you will find:
Innovation & Impact: Be part of a mission-driven startup making a tangible impact on the future of satellite communications.
Growth Opportunities: Develop your skills in RF, antenna engineering, and cutting-edge communication systems.
Collaborative Culture: Work closely with a highly skilled, international team passionate about innovation.
Flexibility & Work-Life Balance: Enjoy a flexible working environment that values your well-being and professional development.
How to Apply
If you're passionate about RF engineering, satellite communications, and innovative technology, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your CV and a cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications to kp@fado.io
.
