Windows Qt Application Developer
T Engineering AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan
2024-03-15
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos T Engineering AB i Trollhättan
We are a company with creative engineers and visionaries with great dedication to our work. For us, engineering is more than just a profession - it's a passion. The core of our organization is us, the people that represent and embody T-engineering and its values; creativity, teamwork, commitment, passion and flexibility.
T-Engineering is complete development center for mobility, fully equipped with labs for development and full scale testing of software and electronic control systems.
We strive to be Scandinavia's leading development company of control systems and electrification for future mobility.
We are now looking for a skilled, proactive and engaged application developer!
You will be part of developing a new internal windows based tool that will increase our efficiency and quality in the software design and implementation step.
To be successfull in the role we believe that you:
- have knowledge in GUI development in Windows environment on the Qt6 platform. Qt6 is preferred since its used in other in-house tools. Qt6 is C++ based.
- have experience in designing intuitive/easy-to-use applications
- can work motivated and independently and come up with design proposals.
- have knowledge in integrating the Qt6 frontend with an already existing Python backend.
We also want you to have a relevant univerity degree, and that you have a positive and problemsolving mindset.
Do you find the role interesting? Please let us know by sending in an application!
T-Engineering is an expansive automotive company with roots from Saab in Trollhättan. We are currently around 100 dedicated employees working with design and development of control systems for all vehicle systems. With a passion for technology combined with an outstanding level of competence we have the greatest possibility of contributing to the industry. We are simply good at what we do - and we have fun while doing it! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare T Engineering AB
(org.nr 556780-6707) Kontakt
Annika Daläng HR Manager, annika.dalang@t-engineer 0760033920 Jobbnummer
8544744