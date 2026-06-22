Windows Administrator At Bauhaus Nordics
Bauhaus & Co Kommanditbolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Järfälla Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Järfälla
2026-06-22
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bauhaus & Co Kommanditbolag i Järfälla
, Växjö
, Göteborg
, Östersund
, Burlöv
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Windows environments and modern infrastructure tooling? Do you thrive in a role where operations, automation, and development go hand in hand? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
Join our Nordic Infrastructure Team and work hands-on with Windows and a wide range of supporting technologies. You will play a key role in ensuring stable, secure, and scalable Windows solutions while continuously developing both the platform and your own skills.
Your responsibilities
As a Windows Administrator at BAUHAUS Nordics, you will ensure that our Windows environments run smoothly with minimal downtime. Working closely with the rest of the Infrastructure Team, you will handle both 2nd and 3nd level support, troubleshooting and resolving incidents, and escalating when needed. You will be involved in both daily operations and the long-term development, maintenance, and optimization of our Windows platform.
Your key responsibilities include:
Managing and maintaining existing Windows servers and clients.
Designing, implementing, monitoring, and automating Windows-based solutions
Expanding and improving automation (e.g., PowerShell, Intune) and monitoring setups
Implementing and integrating new tools and features across our digital platforms
Supporting our ServiceDesk as the go-to expert for 2nd and 3rd level support
Assisting with troubleshooting, documentation, procedures, and training
Ensuring systems are secure, stable, and fully up to date
Contributing to new Windows-based software and infrastructure projects
Our Windows environment & tools
You will work in a modern and evolving Windows landscape that includes:
Primary OS: Windows Server 2022/2025 & Windows 11
Approx. 3000 clients and 200 servers
Active Directory & Group Policy
Microsoft Endpoint Manager (Intune)
PowerShell (automation)
Monitoring tools (e.g. Zabbix / native Azure tools)
Azure AD / Entra ID (hybrid environment)
Microsoft Defender & security tooling
MS365 and associated applications
Arctic Wolf security
What a typical day looks like
Your day will usually start with reviewing new tickets and discussing priorities with the Infrastructure Team during the morning meeting. Typical tasks include:
Handling incidents triggered by monitoring and Arctic Wolf
Managing requests from users and the ServiceDesk (2nd level support).
Performing day-to-day operational tasks and optimizations.
Working on internal development and automation projects.
Participating in cross-functional projects involving multiple departments and technologies.
The role offers a balanced mix of operations, development, and project work.
What's in it for you?
Be part of a highly skilled infrastructure team of 12 specialists with expertise in Azure, networking, Microsoft 365, SAP, architecture, and more
Work in a collaborative Nordic setup with colleagues in Denmark (Tilst), Sweden (Stockholm), and Finland (Helsinki)
Join a growing business with exciting technical challenges and opportunities to make a real impact
Work hands-on with modern and emerging Microsoft technologies
Continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and professional development
BAUHAUS is at the forefront of technology, and we actively support your growth through both daily work and project involvement.
About you:
We imagine that you have:
Minimum 3 years of experience as a Windows Administrator or in a similar role
Strong skills across most areas of Windows administration
Hands-on experience with Windows support and automation (PowerShell, Intune)
Hands-on experience with MS365 and the product contained within
Knowledge of Windows architecture, security, and solution design
Understanding of general networking concepts, Active Directory, and related technologies
Understanding security and why it is important.
Professional fluency in English
Experience with ITIL v3, certifications (e.g., Microsoft certifications), or relevant courses is considered an advantage—but not a requirement.
Practical information:
Location: Järfälla / Stockholm, Sweden
Travel: A few days per year to Denmark and Finland
About BAUHAUS Nordic IT
Nordic IT is responsible for all IT operations across the Nordic and Baltic countries: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, and Estonia.
We consist of approximately 80 colleagues, organized into two main teams:
IT Business Applications
IT Operations (including the Infrastructure Team)
We primarily operate from Aarhus and Stockholm and work independently from Corporate IT in Germany, while maintaining close collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Interested?
If you have any questions, please contact:
Nordic Infrastructure Manager
Kim Knudsen – kkn@bauhaus.dk
Please submit your application as soon as possible. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bauhaus & Co Kommanditbolag
Enköpingsvägen 41 (visa karta
)
177 38 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Bauhaus & Co Kb Jobbnummer
9972158