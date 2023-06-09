Wind Data Analyst
Greenbyte AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greenbyte AB i Göteborg
Power Factors is looking for a Wind Data Analyst to join our Advanced Analytics and Research team in building and improving our SaaS platform! As a Wind Data Analyst, you will be part of a team of talented colleagues and work at designing and implementing (and testing/monitoring/debugging/refactoring/optimizing) the best platform to manage Clean Energy assets in the industry. You will also be using latest technologies to do so.
Our platforms collect millions of IoT and other data points, cleanses the data, detects occurring issues, identifies leading indicators to predict future issues, and adds advanced analytics capability on top of this rich, high value dataset. In addition to issue detection and analytics, our platform adds the toolsets needs to take analytical insights to action such as case management and work order management.
You will play an important role within your team by using professional and personal skills to help achieve goals by either mentoring others, using strategy to maximize delivered value, keeping up with new knowledge and sharing it, while bringing energy and fun and contributing to continuous improvement.
You will be working in Sweden (or remotely) with an international team (US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Greece, India, Philippines).
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Perform detailed analysis of wind, solar and storage performance data, using new in-house techniques, for Customers and internal R&D
- Collaborate with internal teams to define data and calculate inputs for onboarding new renewable energy power plants onto Power Factors' platforms
- Work in close collaboration with our advanced analytics team of renewable industry experts
- Work independently to investigate and develop innovative analytical solutions;
- Selecting and employing advanced statistical procedures to obtain actionable insights
- Communicate effectively with people at all levels of the organization;
- Help build and maintain a culture of quality and excellence
- Be an active part of your team's continuous improvement effort
- Maintain and grow a good understanding of the renewable industry
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
A successful candidate will enjoy working in a purpose-driven organization and thrives in an environment which requires creative solutions to challenging problems in a fast-changing context. The candidate must also be effective at managing multiple tasks of varying complexities, work well under pressure, and are driven by continuous learning and growth. Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following:
-
Bachelor's degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering or other quantitative field
-
Domain expertise in the Wind energy industry
-
Proficiency in scientific computation using Python(strongly preferred) or other programming languages
-
Solid knowledge in statistics and mathematics
-
Proven team player, able to gain the respect of clients and colleagues
-
Ability to grasp and clearly communicate complex ideas
-
Results oriented with attention to detail.
-
Strong desire to try new things and willing to learn with an open mind
WOULD BE AN ASSET
-
1-3 years of experience as a Data Scientist or in a similar role
-
Advanced degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering or other quantitative field
-
Expertise in solar or battery storage industries
In 2021, Power Factors, Greenbyte and 3megawatt joined forces.
We help owners of renewable energy assets, operators, and asset managers to produce more green energy - fighting climate change one MW at a time. Our software and services are created to support all aspects of a growing portfolio - from monitoring and operations to compliance, energy invoicing, and reporting - empowering our customers as they strive to make renewable energy the leading power generation source of the modern world.
We work closely together to accomplish great things. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We need fierce but humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
If you are all that and more, join us! Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greenbyte AB
(org.nr 556775-0103), http://www.powerfactors.com/ Arbetsplats
Power Factors Jobbnummer
7866285