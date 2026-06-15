Wilderness Guide
Kiruna Guidetur AB / Resevärdsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Kiruna
2026-06-15
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eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kiruna Guidetur AB i Kiruna
Work as a Wilderness Guide/Northern Lights Guide/Snowmobile Guide in Swedish Lapland!
Take the opportunity to work among the colorful northern lights, sparkling winter days and severe cold in Sweden's northernmost city! As a guide at Kiruna guidetur, you will get to work with guests from all over the world who are here on their dream holiday. We are looking for 5-7 guides for this winter season, apply solo or with a friend!
About us
Kiruna Guidetur is one of the largest guide companies in Kiruna and has been around for over 30 years. We work with many local operators and travel agencies from all over the world and plan guests' journeys from transfers to hotels to exciting tours in Kiruna's surroundings.
Our focus is to offer small groups a personal service and a genuine experience of Kiruna and Lapland, with extra attention to the magnificent nature and winter aspects that Lapland has to offer.
We offer a large variety of experiences out in the nature around Kiruna. Such as tours on snowmobiles, skis and snowshoes. But also ice fishing, moose safari's and of course a hunt for Northern lights, which is the highlight and dream for many of our guests.
The company is constantly expanding, and we welcome different approaches and new ideas. As an employee with us, you get the opportunity to develop in your work role and try different areas of work together with colleagues from around the world.
Enjoying ourselves and having fun at work is important to us, which is why we encourage initiatives for staff activities and organize a bunch of them during the season. Accommodation can be difficult to find in Kiruna, and we therefore offer our employees staff accommodation.
About the job
Our guides are the ones who spend the most time with our guests and make sure they have the right equipment for our tours. Here we place great emphasis on social skills and safety thinking.
As a guide, you are responsible for preparing the tour, making sure to have the right equipment with you and being out in good time for your tasks.
About you
We are looking for dedicated people with a great interest in nature and outdoor life and who want to share their experiences with our guests.
The job as a guide is very varied and the weather and conditions change from day to day. We are therefore looking for people who can adapt to rapid changes.
Having previous experience as a (wilderness) guide in cold conditions is meritorious, but not a must. You will have a chance to grow in the job, and we take great pride in training our guides properly before the season. Therefore, we are looking for candidates that are open to learning, and willing to invest in themselves to improve and expand their skill set.
We are looking for people that:
show high safety awareness
are careful and responsible
have very good social skills and are service minded
are open minded show initiative and are willing to learn
have a B driving license (car)
have a good understanding of English
Have a snowmobile driver's license (course can be done pre-season in Kiruna)
have done first aid training (upon admission)
Meritorious:
Previous experience of jobs in the tourism industry
Guide training
Additional language skills
Photography skills
What we offer
Seasonal contract (full-time) between the 20th November and 15th of March (with possible extension) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
E-post: info@kirunaguidetur.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiruna Guidetur AB
(org.nr 556782-6911)
Aili Kangas Gata 3 (visa karta
)
981 30 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Team leader
Matthijs Achterhof guide@kgt.se 098081110 Jobbnummer
9962703