Wholesale Manager Apac
2025-12-15
About TOTEME
TOTEME is a fashion house rooted in Swedish sensibilities, modern aspirations and the notion of style. With an appreciation for women's many roles and how pieces are worn in practice, we create emblematic designs with an emphasis on materiality and shape. Representing a direct and decisive way of dressing, the collections are contextualized in curated edits, visuals and spaces. The company is rooted in values that promote the wellbeing of people, animals, and the planet.
TOTEME was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. From the atelier in Stockholm, we create collections spanning ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories and jewelry.
The Role
TOTEME is looking for a Wholesale Manager APAC to join our team in Stockholm on a full-time basis. In this role, you will be responsible for all APAC wholesale accounts, driving sustainable growth through the achievement of seasonal sales targets and KPIs. Reporting to the Wholesale Director, you will work closely with the wider Wholesale team to strengthen key partnerships, optimize distribution and ensure consistent brand execution across the region.
Responsibilities
Lead the strategic management and development of selected APAC wholesale accounts in line with TOTEME's regional and global objectives.
Build, develop and maintain long-term client relationships, acting as a trusted partner and brand ambassador for TOTEME.
Work towards the achievement of seasonal sales targets and KPIs, developing and executing sales strategies that support sustainable growth.
Identify and capitalize on opportunities for growth, implementing commercial initiatives to maximize account performance and long-term potential.
Lead market appointments and sales campaigns, presenting collections and providing clients with relevant market insights and product guidance.
Monitor in-season performance and identify opportunities to optimize sell-through, replenishment and distribution.
Ensure wholesale distribution aligns with buying strategies, pricing architecture and TOTEME's online and in-store retail strategies.
Manage day-to-day administrative processes including order placement and processing, order confirmations, logistics coordination and collaboration with Finance on payment follow-ups.
Conduct regular store visits to deliver product training, strengthen brand awareness and ensure collections are presented in line with company standards.
Participate in and contribute to TOTEME's social and environmental sustainability strategy.
Your profile
Several years of experience in wholesale preferably within the APAC market, and within a luxury or premium fashion house.
Proven ability to manage accounts independently and deliver against sales targets and KPIs.
Strong commercial acumen with an understanding of wholesale distribution, pricing and market dynamics.
High proficiency in Microsoft Office; experience with Zedonk and NuOrder is considered an advantage.
Fluent in spoken and written English; additional languages are a plus.
Willing and able to travel as required.
About you
Proactive, structured and self-driven, with the ability to manage priorities and deadlines independently.
Commercially minded and results-oriented, with a hands-on and solution-driven approach.
Confident and professional, comfortable presenting collections and engaging with clients in group settings.
Relationship-focused, with a proven ability to build trust and sustain long-term partnerships.
Service-minded, detail-oriented and collaborative, with a positive and pragmatic attitude.
A strong interest in fashion, with a clear understanding of the TOTEME brand and aesthetic.
This is a full-time position based at TOTEME's headquarters in Stockholm starting as soon as possible.
TOTEME has teams in Stockholm, London, New York, and Shanghai, as well as retail spaces across Europe, North America, and Asia. As a member of our dynamic, creative, and highly collaborative team, you will take part in exciting projects and milestones, evolving within your role as you contribute to the company's growth.
TOTEME stands for inclusivity and a sense of belonging in the workplace. We welcome all applicants and recruit on the basis of skills and experience.
By applying to this position I agree with TOTEME's privacy policy and to be contacted about future job opportunities for up to 2 years from the submission date.
