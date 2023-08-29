White Collar
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, we are always looking for people who can contribute to our transformation. If you want to be part of that journey by facilitating and supporting strategical, operational and tactical People missions, then we have the job for you.
About us
At Volvo Car Body Components (VCBC) in Olofström we produce components for all of our cars and are approximately 2,500 people. Mainly we form and sub-assemble metal parts and deliver to our Volvo Cars plants worldwide.
We at Human Resources VCBC are supporting and facilitating the business transformation to meet the Performance Plan in strategical, operational, and tactical HR deliverables.
About the position
We are looking for an HR Business Partner (HRBP) who will join a group of eight people within HR VCBC. Together, the team support managers in their change journey as well as the total organization and all employees on all production shifts, day- evening- night and weekend.
The focus for HR is to secure operational deliveries in the areas of leadership, culture, competence, and health.
To meet our targets, we are now looking for two committed and skilled operational HRBP people to join our HR team in the Olofström Plant.
What you'll do
You work closely with management teams and secure focus and support on Organizational design, Performance, Leadership & Engagement needed to reach our missions. You give operational Support in the areas of People planning, Inclusion & Belonging, Rehabilitation and Wellbeing & Safety.
What you'll bring
You have a university degree and some years of experience within Human Resources or similar.
It is meritorious if you have worked as HRBP in industrial environment.
Your personal abilities are very important.
You have ability to plan, prioritize and deliver in time and with high quality. You get things done and like to work in a fast-paced operational environment. You are a flexible team player who brings energy and shares your ideas and experience. Furthermore, you have high integrity, good communication skills and ability to work independently in a structured way. Of course, you have a curious mind-set, and want to contribute to continuous improvements in all relevant areas. We also see that you are courageous and comfortable to challenge others and comfortable in building internal and external networks.
Our company language is English, but we use Swedish within the production plant. Therefore, we expect you to be fluent in both English and Swedish.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application, in Swedish or English, by submitting your resume and cover letter.
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Håkan Ljungbeck at hakan.ljungbeck@volvocars.com
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, contact recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Selection will be ongoing during the application period and therefore we want your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-09-15.
