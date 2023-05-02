White Collar
2023-05-02
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Business Controller - Tech Fund
Gothenburg, Sweden
It's all about people.
We have always prioritised people in everything we do. Curiosity about others' needs is key to creating safe, personalised and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share our respect for human-centred innovation, you'll thrive here. Surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference. We are people who care about other people.
As a Business Controller, you are part of a global team that enables business performance to realize the objectives set out in Volvo Cars Corporate Strategy. You collaborate with colleagues world-wide, and you bring financial expertise and guidance to the table. Now we a hiring a new star within the performance steering team working with Corporate & Central functions - Business Controller for Volvo Cars Tech Fund.
Tech Fund is leveraging investments to build collaboration platforms to accelerate Volvo Cars Strategy & future technological ambitions. Verticals of interest are for instance Industry 4.0, In-car technologies such as Electrification, User experience as well as Sustainability and enablers for our Commercial transformation. Volvo Cars Tech Fund operates globally with great teams in Shanghai, Sunnyvale, CA and Gothenburg.
What you'll do:
This is a broad role with many different and changing task depending on where the Tech Fund is in an investment. There will be a variety of standard tasks but also new tasks that need a business and financial angle to it. In this position you will be part of the Tech Fund team as well as the performance steering team. Some of your responsibilities will include:
* Monthly operational financials; Accounting and monthly closing; Annual reporting;
* Manage Tech Fund cash balance & liquidity; Transactions; Plan for warrants; Exits (Exit strategy and execution);
* Take part in quarterly board meetings and extraordinary board investment decision meetings (e.g., prepare board deck, presentation of financials, VC Macro update);
* Re-investments into portfolio companies, based on target fulfilment and collaboration status;
* Responsible for software tools;
* Portfolio management.
What you will bring:
We believe you are curious, motivated and like to steer different tasks and projects. We believe you have a Bachelor's degree in finance/accounting/business related field, and 5+ years of relevant experience. You have solid analytical skills in financial data, and advanced problem-solving abilities. You have solid financial knowledge with a great business insight and "can do" mindset. You are skilled in understanding and interpreting financial information & business insight and communicating the information concisely. You are an inspired person with high attention to detail and ownership, and a collaborative colleague with an ability to deliver on commitments.
Want to know more? We hope so.
We're excited to receive and review your application. Apply by submitting your resume and cover letter in English via our recruiting system SuccessFactors by no later than the 1st May 2023. Please note that we do not accept applications through email due to GDPR. We recruit continuously and therefore advise you to send your application to us as soon as possible. For questions about the recruitment process you can contact recruiter Roza: roza.cizek@volvocars.com
. If you have questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager (Controller for Corporate Functions), Matilda Wikstrand; matilda.wikstrand@volvocars.com
