What's next? - Transformation Agent - Nexer Group - Nexer AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
What's next? - Transformation Agent - Nexer Group
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-07-06
Nexer Group is a Swedish tech company, purposely built to partner with ambitious brands to support in building digital capabilities, business models, products, services and capacity.
We are in an expansive phase and scout for talents with broad experience from digital business transformation, to our latest initiative, Aptitude.
At Aptitude we have, curios, caretaking, focused, flexible, passionate and norm challenging advisors. We call them Transformation Agents but in reality, they are simply great humans with experience from driving business development in close collaboration with ambitious clients, across verticals.
You have experience from acting as an advisor at C-Suite level and a proven track record of delivering Business and Customer Value. We offer assignments in different industries where Strategy, Technology and Communication services are instrumental in driving success.
You will be part of a fast-growing team with high ambition, and we expect you to journey with us in building a Promising Future, apply through the button below if this is you.
Digital strategy & CX consulting , defining success, assess digital maturity, find the blue ocean, innovate new products & services, build business cases, define business models, implement, track & manage progress, prioritize initiatives, measure success and constantly refine based on data.
The role?
Our clients have an accelerating need to develop their digital capability and capacity to meet market demands, demands driven by changed customer behaviour, technology and trends in society. You will work in close partnership with clients and have access to the best expertise in the market when it comes to Business Strategy, Innovation, Customer Experience, Marketing, Commerce, Digital Enterprise, Product & Service Innovation, Data & Artificial Intelligence, IT/OT Convergence and what else a Promising Future might require.
You will help clients drive the change necessary to increase business and customer value:
1. On-board with clients to identify operational, market, product and service opportunities driven by digital-centric models, tools and ways of working.
2. Define, prioritize and build business cases securing mandate and buy-in.
3. Ideate and innovate solutions to identified opportunities
4. Plan and drive implementation and activation according to defined strategies and road maps, efficiently taking the client towards their Vision.
Your background
Unique solutions derive from blended teams, groups where science meets the arts and culture is fluent. You are likely to have either a Growth, Efficiency or Customer Experience focused background and experience from digital business development through advisory services.
You are comfortable in taking on a leadership role in a team of experts, working together to drive business success. You maneuver with ease across different levels, always with a strategic mindset but are not shy to roll up your sleeves and dig in wherever necessary.
You are likely to have an Engineering or Business degree but more importantly you have a track record of delivering business and customer value across at least two of our focus industries Mobility, Telco, MedTech & Health, Retail, FMCG, Finance, Industry & Manufacturing, Travel and Public.
You are business, customer and service-oriented with a go-get attitude, you are fluent in translating input to creative solutions. You are caring, transparent and not shy of helping others develop. You understand that we are in the business of building a Promising Future and that our clients trust us with their brand and career success.
What is Nexer like as an employer?
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we make today. At Nexer, you get to dream big, think smart and make sure things really happen. We take visionary ideas and create solid strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We are value-driven and put our hearts into everything we do. You are close to those who make the decisions, and you can always be involved and influence. Working at Nexer gives you a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
About Nexer
Nexer, formerly Sigma IT, has the ambition to become the tech company of the future. We are a family-owned and value-driven company with a large community involvement, including Pink Programming, Star for Life, My Life and the Code Center. We lead change and constantly strive to find innovative and creative solutions for our customers and society at large.
At Nexer, we value skills development and offer courses via Nexer Academy and Pluralsight, provide certification bonuses and arrange inspirational lectures and Meetups. Our vision Put your heart in it and make it happen permeates the entire business and our employees are our most important key to success. Nexer is part of the Danir Group and has over 1,600 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are located in nine countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden and have twice been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil
