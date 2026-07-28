We're Hiring Nail Technicians Full-Time & Part-Time
PhuongNam AB / Hälsojobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsojobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PhuongNam AB i Stockholm
We are looking for Nail Technicians to join our salon. We have both full-time and part-time positions available for candidates with experience in manicure and pedicure services. To be eligible for this position, you must be an EU citizen or have the legal right to work in Sweden. We offer a competitive hourly wage of SEK 180–250, depending on your experience and qualifications.
Vi söker nu nagelterapeuter till vår salong. Vi har både heltids- och deltidstjänster och söker dig som har erfarenhet av manikyr och pedikyr.För att vara aktuell för tjänsten behöver du vara medborgare i ett EU-land eller ha laglig rätt att arbeta i Sverige.Vi erbjuder en timlön på 180–250 kr, beroende på din erfarenhet och kompetens. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-23
E-post: infolilygarden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PhuongNam AB
(org.nr 559494-9611)
Drottninggatan 75 (visa karta
)
111 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10014361