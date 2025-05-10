We're hiring Indian chefs for our new restaurant!

The Elephant is expanding and will soon open a new location in Gothenburg - and we're looking for passionate and experienced Indian chefs to join our team! We are looking for someone who: Has experience in authentic Indian cooking Is passionate about flavors, spices, and high-quality food Works well under pressure and enjoys being part of a team Wants to help create Gothenburg's best Indian dining experience
We offer: An exciting workplace in a growing company Opportunities to grow and contribute to the menu A fun and dedicated team