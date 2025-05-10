We're hiring Indian chefs for our new restaurant!

2025-05-10


The Elephant is expanding and will soon open a new location in Gothenburg - and we're looking for passionate and experienced Indian chefs to join our team!
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in authentic Indian cooking
Is passionate about flavors, spices, and high-quality food
Works well under pressure and enjoys being part of a team
Wants to help create Gothenburg's best Indian dining experience

We offer:
An exciting workplace in a growing company
Opportunities to grow and contribute to the menu
A fun and dedicated team

Sounds like the right fit for you? Apply through our website:
https://theelephant.se/ledigajob/
We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Linne Curry AB (org.nr 559109-3215), https://theelephant.se/
Linnégatan 68 (visa karta)
413 08  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
9331990

