Job description
Do you want to change the world together with us in SSAB Knowledge Service Center? SSAB is making a giant leap in making fossil-free steelmaking with water as the only byproduct. We are looking for a Welding Specialist to join our team on this journey.
Reasons to work here? SSAB has developed the world's first fossil free steel production and as a part of this team you will be instrumental in the green transformation of the whole steel industry. If you like technology and people, this is an exciting role with an expert function. There is a lot of room to shape your role based on your expertise. If you are a curious engineer with a genuine interest in materials and welding technology, join our team of experts in Borlänge!
As a Welding Specialist you will work in the field of welding technology from several different perspectives; ranging from R&D projects to providing expert support directly to our customers. This gives that you work together with people in R&D, Business Development and Sales and Marketing functions internally, but also collaborate with SSAB customers globally and external R&D partners. For this position a large focus will be the automotive industry.
Responsibilities
Contribute with expertise in development and approval of new steel grade through analysis and practical testing. Initiate and co-ordinate R&D activities within the area of welding internally and in external R&D partner network, for example collaboration with institutes and universities. The role is also highly communicative, requiring you to build strong customer relationships. This means that you are comfortable in providing expert advice, technical recommendations and support for SSAB customers.
Qualifications
Master's degree or higher (Materials science, Engineering physics, Mechanical engineering, or equivalent).
Experience in welding of steel products is mandatory, preferably resistance and laser welding techniques.
Ability to collaborate and communicate with a variety of internal and external contacts.
Comfortable in giving presentations in areas of expertise and results. Ability to plan, execute, follow-up and communicate.
Fluent in writing and speaking English
meritorious
A background in the automotive industry, as it will be a focus area for this position.
IWE certification or equivalent.
About the company
SSAB EMEA AB
Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and have committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
