Welding Quality Control Engineer
2024-02-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Welding Quality Control Engineer to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Having an International Welding Engineer Diploma/Certificate
• Having no obstacles to reside in Boden Construction Site(accommodation will provided by Employer- GEMKOM Will provide financial support for food)
• Project Finish Date Target October 2026
• Having at least 5 years of Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Experience PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications) ,PQR (Process Qualification Record), WQR(Welder Qualification Record) Preparation knowledge .
• Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation knowledge and experience
• Ability to read Technical Drawings (Welding Symbols)
• Having NDT Non-Destructive Test level 2 Certificate covering below Test Methods
ASNT (American Society for Non Destructive Testing) Level 2 /Or ISO EN 9712 NDT level 2 (Valid Certificate )
UT Ultrasonic Testing
MT Magnetic Particle Testing
VT Visual Testing
PT Penetrant Testing
• Microsoft Office Program Knowledge ( Good knowledge of Excel is preferred)
• Steel Structure Erection Experience (Torque Control etc..) is preferred
• Knowledge and ability to follow ASME,AWS,ASTM and ISO Standards Related Welding and Steel Structure) (ASME Section VIII and IX BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
• Knowledge of PT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
• Knowledge of PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
• Knowledge AMERICAN WELDIND SOCIETY D1.1 Structural Welding Code EN 13445-4
• Knowledge RT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE)
• Knowledge PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
• Familiar with weld maps/WPS log Preparation
• Capable of Preparing Welding Map - Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
• Familiar with different Welding Techniques like (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW) as well as Electrodes and Filler Wires
• Experience with Mechanical Completion Document Preparation and Walk Through Audits.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Preparing WPS,PWPS documents, contacting 3.Part Companies which are licenced /accredited for (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW ) welding PQR preparations
• Preparing Welding Map - Project Weld Report (Initial and Production)
• Weld maps/WPS log Preparation
• Post Welding Heat Treatment and Pre -Welding Heat Treatment Inspection and Guidance
• Guidiance and Prepapartion of below Quality Control Documents
UT Ultrasonic Testing
MT Magnetic Particle Testing
VT Visual Testing
PT Penetrant Testing
• Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation
• Inspect Welding Joint Preparations and Welding Quality by Sampling
• Review of Project Welding Report, giving trainings to Welders in order to achieve the targeted max Weld Rejection Rate
• Making Walk Through audits preparation of Mechanical Completion Documents
• Control of Welding Consumables
• Preparation of Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Control Reports and Inspection Test Plans
• Preparing PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification), WPS (Welding Process specifications) ,
• Preparping Draft PQR (Process Qualification Record), WQR(Welder Qualification Record) Preparation knowledge.
• Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessarily documents for finishing the electirification related documents after each related Handover/Completition Process (dossier of QC).
