Welding Expert, energy storage system

2024-03-15
Do you want to be a part of building a stronger and more sustainable future? - Then join us as our new Welding Expert!
Who are we?
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
At the Energy and Storage System (ESS) section, we're responsible for the complete battery solution. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In the Battery Management Systems - EDS&Wiring group we're now looking for a welding expert for our Energy Storage Systems, a person who can bring expertise of current and future welding technologies applied within energy storage area. The team runs an agile setup where we build on team member's strengths and complement each other to become a successful team while having fun at work.
What will you do?
At Electromobility, you will have all the advantages of Volvo Group being a large international company, but in combination with all benefits of a tech startup. In this position, you will be the expert of welding technologies within energy storage area, including pack enclosures, within electromobility, including but not limited to busbars, cell pole weldings, FPC and including all different welding technologies, e.g. ultrasonic, resistance, laser welding, wirebondings etc.
You will be leading welding research and studies, collaborating with academia, research institutes, technology providers and other external expertise within knowledge area. And with this you will develop and maintain applicable welding guidelines and standards for energy storage area, and also hold trainings within welding technologies for teams and individual as needed and guiding engineering teams in concept and design selection.
To be successful you need to collaborate closely with engineering teams, inhouse production and purchasing organizations, supporting for balancing costs, manufacturability, functionality, quality, aftermarket and sustainability requirements for both product and process related with welding area. You will take strong lead in critical welding activities, e.g. failure and root cause analyses, defining counter measures, both at supplier manufacturing and in-house manufacturing plants.
And, of course, you will be part of our common journey to create success and help to save the planet!
Who are you?
As a person you are a team player with a can-do attitude, you drive for results and have a natural way to lead and act as coach, mentor and educator to others within your area of expertise. With a positive mindset and an open-minded view, you are a natural go-to person for complex related issues. You are technology driven and your eagerness to explore future technologies contributes to setting strategies and roadmaps within welding technology area. With this you bring a holistic view to weldings in battery systems and can "connect the dots" between products, organization and strategies within Volvo. Furthermore, you are structured, and have a good sense of planning for your individual work. You are curious, easy to work with and bring positive spirit to the teams.
To succeed in the role, you need
* Master's degree in Material Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or similar
* Several years of experience from similar positions, preferable within different areas and companies
* Extensive experience in welding applications, products and related production process and equipment industrialization, including electrical performance, safety and cleanliness aspects
* Experience in advanced engineering projects of new welding technologies applied for battery systems
* Deep understanding and experience of battery system and electromobility area
* Extensive experience with automotive suppliers and technology providers
Meritorious to have
* Knowledge of Volvo GTT and related tools/processes
* An already established network within Volvo AB as well as external stakeholders
Ready for the next move?
Volvo Group is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! So if you want to make a real impact in your career, then the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Contact us!
Anders Enhus Email: anders.enhus@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
What we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Ersättning
