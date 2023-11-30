Welding Engineer Sweden
2023-11-30
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest obstacles. Our drive is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
We are looking for an experienced Welding Engineer that will be working in team with our other welding engineers securing confidence in our welding fabrication and reliable performance. The tasks a primarily based on ISO 14731.
About the department
You will be part of the Lund Quality department, that works with the manufacturing of heat exchangers, R&D and Business Units at Site Lund.
Our task is to ensure that all products released are according to specifications and regulations.
About the role
As part of the Quality department, you will work closely with most functions in the production process.
The quality department's overall task is to secure that production follows requirements, rules, and regulations, which can be internal (Alfa Laval) or external (customer or regulatory authority). It is in the hands of this function to prevent and avoid potential quality issues and to document/verify solutions.
You will be an important representative of Alfa Laval meeting suppliers, customers, and authorities where a good knowledge of English (verbal and written) is essential.
Your main tasks will be:
Preparation and specification of procedures and instructions for weld related activities to ensure compliance.
Arrange of tests for Welding Procedures Qualifications (WPQR/PQR), preparation of Welding procedures specifications (WPS).
Take part of purchasing and approving of equipment and material for welding.
Participate and run projects related to welding.
Support, and contribute with general welding expertise to other departments.
Who you are
Confident in making decisions and acting on them.
A sound level of integrity.
Self-motivated.
Team oriented.
Solutions focused and prepared to go the extra mile.
Motivated by and drives improvements.
What you know
Technical knowledge according to ISO 14731
International Welding Engineer IWE (IWT and IWS can also be possible with the right experience).
Experience from manufacturing companies.
Knowledge in and experience from ASME III, ASME VIII and Nuclear.
Understanding and capability of interpreting international standards.
Good knowledge in English (verbal and written).
We offer you a chance to be an important part of an expanding company. The environment is recognized by a friendly climate and as part of the Quality department you are an integrated part in the whole production process, which offers a great chance to learn.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642), https://career.alfalaval.com/home
221 00 LUND
