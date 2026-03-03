Weekend nanny, 1 & 3 year old children, Östermalm
Nanndis AB / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nanndis AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Ref. 4290Ö
A busy English speaking family with two children of 1.5 years old and 4 years old are looking for a long term full-time nanny. The nanny can be Swedish or English Speaking but needs to have a very high level of English to be able to easily communicate with the parents without misunderstandings. Both parents have very demanding jobs and travel from time to time. They want the nanny to work 08.00/09.00-19.00/20.00 Saturday and Sunday, they occasionally additionally need the nanny to stay later, stay overnight and travel with the family. A bonus is if the nanny is available to sometimes work extra durting the weekdays when their weekday nanny is off/sick.
They want a professional nanny who will run the daily life of the children and things surrounding them, taking their own initiative, being proactive and planning ahead what needs to be done. Included in the role is nursery duties such as meal prep and cooking for the children, childrens laundry, packing for travelling, preparing activities for the afternoon etc. This is what the nanny will do if the parents wants to spend time alone with the children, not while looking after the children.
They describe their daughter as a very happy and active girl who loves crafts, dancing, singing, playdough, structured activities and imaginary play. And they want a nanny who is happy to play and engage with her, not just activate her. The younger boy is described as a very happy little guy who is just about to learn how to walk. The family wants the nanny to look up and plan activities both inside and outside for the children and to take them to interesting and fun places.
During the weekdays both parents work from home but from their offices. They want the nanny to be comfortable with this and they pop in to see their children from time to time when they can but they try to be mindful about when it's a good time to do so, not to disturb the children's routine.
The position will begin ideally asap.
Salary 170-240 sek/hour plus OB-tillägg om 20 kr/timme. To expect a salary in the higher span you would need around 10+ years experience as a nanny.
Om Nordic Light Nannies:
Vi söker nu en ny medarbetare som vill ha nanny som sitt yrke. Vi arbetar mot familjer som ställer höga krav på kvalitet när de väljer en nanny. De flesta av våra tjänster är på minst halvtid och vi tycker det är väldigt viktigt att även nannyn trivs bra ihop med familjen. Därför tar vi dina önskemål på stort allvar när vi presenterar familjer för dig.
Vi har Sveriges bästa villkor för nannies med bland annat sjuklön och semesterersättning.
Läs mer på https://nordiclightnannies.se/lediga-tjanster/
Har du kunskap och erfarenhet inom barns utveckling?
Gillar du att leka och hitta på olika saker ute och inne? Då är detta rätt jobb för dig!
Har du:
Minst tre års erfarenhet av professionellt arbete med barn (intyg/dokumentation och referenser krävs) eller motsvarande kompetens?
Ett intresse för att arbeta med barn och deras utveckling?
Pedagogisk utbildning så som förskollärare, barnskötare, lärare, fritidspedagog, dramapedagog etc. är meriterande, likaså körkort! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: ansokan@nordiclightnannies.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4290Ö". Arbetsgivare Nanndis AB
(org.nr 556897-3944), https://nordiclightnannies.se Arbetsplats
Nordic Light Nannies Jobbnummer
9774835