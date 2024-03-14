Weekday Menswear Design Lead - 1 Year Temporary role
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2024-03-14
Job Description
As a Design Lead you will lead & inspire the "create & develop team" and be part of the Creative Direction team. You are overall responsible for the creative vision for the specific customer offering along with setting and implementing the strategy together with the Assortment Manager & the Assortment Controller. Together you secure the best assortment for our target customer to generate long-term responsible growth. You play a key role in the assortment team and in the creative team. You will be reporting to our Head of Design.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
• Responsible for research, create & implement clear and inspiring directions for the best customer offer
• Responsible for setting & implementing the assortment strategy together with the Assortment Manager & Assortment Controller
• Identify seasonal keys & new directions for our target customer
• Identify direction for materials / components
• Constantly follow, react & identify assortment opportunities and risks, based on selling, customer insights & surrounding analysis
• Lead & guide, inspire & involve designers, and patternmakers. Ensure close collaboration & alignment within the creative team
• Handover & communication to stakeholders & other functions
Qualifications:
A minimum of 5 years working as a Designer and at least 2-3 years in a leading design role
Some experience within Menswear is required.
• Leadership is key as you lead, inspire & empower in your daily work
• You are a creative & visionary
• Strong fashion intelligence combined with a strong sense of commerciality
• A strong Customer focus for this specific CTA (Youth Customer)
• Collaborative, flexible and communicative is a key to team success
• Know how to set a strategy and how to implement it in a successful way
Are you a team player with great energy and drive? Do you take your own initiatives with an open mind and positive attitude? Are you structured and organized and love to solve problems in a creative and business-oriented way? If you have these key strengths & behaviors, then you will thrive in this role and could be the potential candidate we are looking for!
Additional Information
This is a 1 - year temporary role starting August 2024 ending August 2025. Please apply by sending in your CV in English and examples for Portfolio work (no more than 10mb) as soon as possible, but no later than the 25th of March 2024. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
Weekday/Monki
Weekday - the youth destination for the creative generation. Built of three unique brands, Weekday, Monki and (soon) Cheap Monday, thriving of each other's strengths, to offer the multi-brand experience of the future.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fuelled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday HERE
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion. Learn more about Monki HERE Så ansöker du
