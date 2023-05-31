Website Migration Specialist
2023-05-31
, Götene
, Skara
, Vara
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos WLA Europe AB i Lidköping
WLA business language is English, and we do not require any Swedish language skills. For this position we will hire on a continuous basis for a full-time position in our Lidköping office. We do NOT offer remote work.
Overview:
White Label Agency provides white label WordPress development services to digital agencies, mainly located in the US. Our team has produced 5,000+ WordPress builds to date and has grown from a team of 1 developer in 2013 to our current size of 150+ WordPress Professionals. In the Lidköping office, we are 10 team members.
WLA prides itself on providing flexible capacity to meet the demands of the agencies we choose to partner with. That demand has been steadily increasing and expanded into other services besides website development, including ongoing WordPress website maintenance services.
Due to the volume of websites we work with, and the variety of technology platforms our partners use, we are looking to fill a specialist role that can complement the team with their technical expertise and experience of all things WordPress hosting.
Job Description:
White Label Agency is looking for a reliable and experienced Website Migration Specialist with deep roots and interest in web technologies.
This role will primarily be responsible for communicating with Partner stakeholders of different backgrounds in order to migrate WordPress websites across servers. Using industry best practices, and having keen attention to detail, this role will ensure the client has a seamless experience whenever White Label Agency is tasked with moving a WordPress website for them.
Specific tasks will include: Reviewing WordPress websites to gauge performance requirements and server fit
Migrating websites from Partner servers over to WLA servers provided by WP Engine managed WordPress hosting
Collaborating and communicating with Partners to schedule DNS changes
Updating WordPress settings and database entries post DNS propagation
Troubleshooting DNS issues
Troubleshooting and compatibility issues with themes, plugins, etc on our hosting environment
As this is a new position, we expect responsibilities will evolve over time. In the future, this role could also work directly in the following areas:
Process development and automation for systems used in our WordPress Maintenance department
Potentially take ownership of all server related processes related to WP Engine hosting servers
Serve as a technical resource for discovery and onboarding calls of prospective partners
Responsibilities: Management of the migration stage in the maintenance onboarding process
Migrating websites from one platform or hosting provider to another
Ensuring that all content, images, and functionality are preserved during the migration process
Updating DNS records or assisting Partners with updating DNS records
Troubleshooting any issues that arise
Direct communication with appropriate stakeholders involved in the migrations for planning and execution
Internal WLA team
External Partners
Overall server monitoring to identify resource-intensive websites and recommend potential solutions
Troubleshooting compatibility issues when migrating over older themes that may require PHP updates, plugin replacements, etc
Relevant experience and abilities:Strong communication skills to work with clients and internal team members. This includes the ability to explain technical issues in simple terms and provide regular updates on project status
Hands-on experience in migrating websites from one platform or CMS to another. This could involve exporting and importing data, configuring databases, and troubleshooting issues that arise during the migration process.
Proficient in English - written and spoken
Ability to identify issues, troubleshoot problems, and propose solutions in a timely and effective manner.
Must be organized and demonstrate strong attention to detail
Technical requirements: Proficiency in WordPress CMS, plugins, and themes
Understanding of DNS records
Deep understanding/experience with web hosting, server management, and cloud infrastructure
Knowledge of web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and PHP
Experience working with MySQL databases
