Website Insights & Performance Lead
2025-07-28
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Passionate about data-driven marketing? We have the perfect role for you! Here at Ericsson, we're looking for a talented individual to join our team as an Website Insights & Performance Lead. In this role, you'll provide valuable insights on customers, market trends and performance measures. By delivering these key insights to our marketing and communication departments, you'll greatly contribute to enhancing Ericsson's competitiveness in the market. You'll be a key player in our organization, equipping us with the necessary data to make informed decisions for sales growth, brand development, and company transformation. Moreover, you'll build upon your existing capabilities in performance marketing, web analytics, and marketing intelligence. read more
What you will do:
The Insights & Performance Lead joins our 14-person Website & Intranet team (mostly Stockholm), driving commercial digital ambitions. This role will provide deep, actionable data insights across web, extranet, and intranet; optimize performance for commercial growth/engagement; establish robust measurement frameworks/KPIs; foster a data-driven culture; and ensure data quality to prove digital ROI.
The skills you bring:
* Advanced proficiency in using web analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics) to track, analyse, and interpret user behaviour and website performance across .com, extranet, and intranet.
* Skill in identifying relevant KPIs and establishing measurement frameworks for each platform based on business objectives.
* Exceptional ability to translate complex data into clear, concise, and actionable insights for both technical and non-technical audiences.
* Skill in creating compelling data visualizations and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations effectively.
* Ability to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in data to uncover opportunities for improvement.
* Strong understanding of website performance metrics (e.g., page load speed, bounce rate, conversion rates) and their impact on user experience and business outcomes.
* Knowledge of A/B testing and other experimentation methodologies to validate hypotheses and improve performance.
* Deep understanding of user behaviour analysis techniques, including clickstream analysis, heatmaps, session recordings, and user journey mapping.
* Ability to analyse intranet usage patterns, content consumption, and search effectiveness to improve internal communication and employee engagement.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills to effectively share insights and recommendations with various teams (e.g., product, marketing, IT, content).
* Understanding of data governance principles and the importance of data accuracy and integrity.
* Knowledge of relevant data privacy regulations.
Strong working knowledge of various analytics tools, tag management systems (e.g., Google Tag Manager), data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI), and potentially CRM or other relevant business intelligence platforms.
