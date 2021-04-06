Website Content Specialist - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
Website Content Specialist
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
As we are set to launch our first game, we are looking for a Website Content Specialist to bring players into our thrilling Vampire universe by enchanting them with our best-in-class online presence!
As our Website Content Specialist you will be liaising with external agencies to develop our websites, and then hit the ground running in managing and constantly improving web user experience. You will be also working with relevant game e-stores to ensure our presence is aligned across all web platforms and reflects our brand strategy.
Come join Sharkmob's marketing team at a time where you will truly matter! Come on board and let's create a great legacy together!
Responsibilities:
Plan, implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade Sharkmob's and its game websites
Create strategies to grow subscriber and player base, and web traffic metrics
Collaborate with internal/external teams to ensure that the website aligns with brand strategy
Collaborate with internal teams to create appropriate website content incl. web copy to drive leads, player base and brand awareness
Ensure website quality and efficiency by conducting regular usability testing and content audits
Evaluate analytics data and optimize the User Experience of the website regularly
Monitor website performance and work with external partners to troubleshoot all website issues
Keep up-to-date with industry best practices, monitor competitor websites and e-store pages
Manage our game e-stores presence and ensure it aligns with brand strategy
Requirements:
3+ years of work experience as a Website Manager
Expert knowledge of one or more CMS
Solid understanding of SEO
Good understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies
Experience in content creation, copy writing and proofreading
Analytical mind with strong attention to detail
Experience in video games or digital entertainment industry is a plus
Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks of being a sharkster... Find them here! (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits)
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sharkmob AB
Jobbnummer
5674519
