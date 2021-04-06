Website Content Specialist - Sharkmob AB - Grafiska jobb i Malmö
Website Content Specialist
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö
2021-04-06

Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö

As we are set to launch our first game, we are looking for a Website Content Specialist to bring players into our thrilling Vampire universe by enchanting them with our best-in-class online presence!

As our Website Content Specialist you will be liaising with external agencies to develop our websites, and then hit the ground running in managing and constantly improving web user experience. You will be also working with relevant game e-stores to ensure our presence is aligned across all web platforms and reflects our brand strategy.

Come join Sharkmob's marketing team at a time where you will truly matter! Come on board and let's create a great legacy together!

Responsibilities:

* Plan, implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade Sharkmob's and its game websites
* Create strategies to grow subscriber and player base, and web traffic metrics
* Collaborate with internal/external teams to ensure that the website aligns with brand strategy
* Collaborate with internal teams to create appropriate website content incl. web copy to drive leads, player base and brand awareness
* Ensure website quality and efficiency by conducting regular usability testing and content audits
* Evaluate analytics data and optimize the User Experience of the website regularly
* Monitor website performance and work with external partners to troubleshoot all website issues
* Keep up-to-date with industry best practices, monitor competitor websites and e-store pages
* Manage our game e-stores presence and ensure it aligns with brand strategy

Requirements:

* 3+ years of work experience as a Website Manager
* Expert knowledge of one or more CMS
* Solid understanding of SEO
* Good understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologies
* Experience in content creation, copy writing and proofreading
* Analytical mind with strong attention to detail
* Experience in video games or digital entertainment industry is a plus

Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks of being a sharkster... Find them here! (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits)

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Sharkmob AB

Jobbnummer
5674519

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sharkmob AB:

 
Populära jobb
Sektionschef skattedrivna företeels ...
Laga mat i Kungsträdgården
Intresserad av Stockholms media- oc ...
Säljare till sveriges största telec ...
Säljare till fartfyllt företag inom ...
Insidesales Executive till Sveriges ...
Client Manager Stockholm
Sales Manager till säljbolag!
SEO/SEM Säljare till bolag inom med ...
Key Account Manager - Socialamediel ...
Säljare med sportintresse!
Account Manager Customer Relation
Sökes! 3 Snickare Med Bred Kunskap
Legitimerad Tandhygienist sökes
Vi söker en vårdenhetschef till vår ...
Populära nyckelord
Communicator
Marknadsföring
Ubuntu
Laboratorieingenjör
Undersköterska
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Skatteverket, Skatteenhet 44
Resurskraft skåne AB
Region Skåne, Psykiatri, habiliteri ...
Catalana AB
Malmö Pastorat
Malmö kommun
Stift Stockholms Sjukhem
Tandhälsan Skarpnäck AB
Region Gotland, Sudrets skolområde
Järfälla kommun, Centrala rekryteri ...
Kontakta Vakanser.se