Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö2021-04-06As we are set to launch our first game, we are looking for a Website Content Specialist to bring players into our thrilling Vampire universe by enchanting them with our best-in-class online presence!As our Website Content Specialist you will be liaising with external agencies to develop our websites, and then hit the ground running in managing and constantly improving web user experience. You will be also working with relevant game e-stores to ensure our presence is aligned across all web platforms and reflects our brand strategy.Come join Sharkmob's marketing team at a time where you will truly matter! Come on board and let's create a great legacy together!Responsibilities:Plan, implement, manage, monitor, and upgrade Sharkmob's and its game websitesCreate strategies to grow subscriber and player base, and web traffic metricsCollaborate with internal/external teams to ensure that the website aligns with brand strategyCollaborate with internal teams to create appropriate website content incl. web copy to drive leads, player base and brand awarenessEnsure website quality and efficiency by conducting regular usability testing and content auditsEvaluate analytics data and optimize the User Experience of the website regularlyMonitor website performance and work with external partners to troubleshoot all website issuesKeep up-to-date with industry best practices, monitor competitor websites and e-store pagesManage our game e-stores presence and ensure it aligns with brand strategyRequirements:3+ years of work experience as a Website ManagerExpert knowledge of one or more CMSSolid understanding of SEOGood understanding of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web technologiesExperience in content creation, copy writing and proofreadingAnalytical mind with strong attention to detailExperience in video games or digital entertainment industry is a plusBesides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks of being a sharkster... Find them here! ( https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits) Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23Sharkmob AB5674519