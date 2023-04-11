Webmaster - Substitute Position
2023-04-11
OVERALL DESCRIPTION
As a webmaster, you drive the work of developing and filling the external websites with relevant and creative content in close collaboration with other members of the Marketing team.
You are the link to our local offices internationally regarding their websites, you set the requirements for external suppliers. In the role of as the substitute webmaster, you work to optimize, drive traffic and lead activities to reach the widest possible target group. You maintain the support of the website, and act on any needs for updates continuously ensure that the website is performing per standard. Some analysis of both data statistics, SEO and user tests is also part of this role, as well as Google Ads.
TASKS
- Responsible for the company's websites and implementing information on the website.
- Functionality on Kährs' websites
- Create content graphically for the website
- Analysis of feeds, statistics and behaviors on our websites.
- Search engine optimization and participating in launches, various campaigns and other cross-functional projects.
- Support local markets and their websites with hands-on content updates and web-support.
This is a four-month substitute position due to parental leave, end of May - 2023-09-30
BACKGROUND
- Experience of working with the Episerver/ Optimizely platform is preferred
- A plus if you have some experience of Google Analytics, Google Adwords, Semrush and/ or Google Looker studio
- Responsible for the support of the website, with hands-on updates of content
- Contact with external web-agency regarding support
- Together with the Social Media and Project Manager optimize social media impact with landing pages on the Kährs website, including Google Ads
- Follow up on established KPIs and lead the work with traffic optimization and user-friendliness
- An advantage with experience with Adobe Creative suit and creating graphical content
- You are a proactive person with a positive outlook, and a quick learner who loves to learn and explore
- You appreciate a good team; you enjoy working as a member of one or more cross-functional teams and you have an unpretentious attitude.
- As a person, you are taking the initiative with a problem-solving attitude. You have good planning skills, are patient and like working in teams. You love structure and are analytical.
The position will be placed at our HQ in Malmö.
To apply for the position or for any questions about the role we are very happy to help! We are continuously evaluating candidates - so if you are the right profile for this great opportunity - for your application follow the link below. If you have any questions you might have, send it to our Marketing & Communication Manager Anna Roth, anna.roth@kahrs.com
Kährs in Brief
Kährs Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of flooring with the aim of providing customer experiences beyond expectations. Kährs innovations have shaped the industry throughout its history and the company is dedicated to offering flooring solutions for every room, environment and need. The company delivers sustainable and durable flooring solutions to its customers in more than 70 countries. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/3". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Gustaf Kähr
(org.nr 556017-3600) Arbetsplats
Kährs Group Jobbnummer
7642667