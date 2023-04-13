Webhelp Nordic is looking for a Finance Business Partner
ABOUT WEBHELP
Webhelp is a multinational Business Process Outsourcing company with its head office in Paris, France, that is making business more human for the world's most exciting brands. By choosing Webhelp, you will be part of a community of over 100'000 game-changers from more than 190 locations, speaking more than 80 languages in 50+ countries.
Join us at Webhelp you will have the opportunity to be part of a multicultural team, a fast-paced environment, and a diverse pool of engaging projects for some of the most progressive brands worldwide.
ABOUT THE POSITION
You will play an important part within Webhelp Nordic by creating value for the company through providing the financial information and context needed for our decision makers. In this exciting role, through analysis of financial data, you will work proactively to identify improvements and new business opportunities that can contribute to the development of the business. You will be a part of a team of Finance Business Partners supporting the Nordic and Baltic region of Webhelp.
AS A FINANCIAL BUSINESS PARTNER, YOU WILL
• Oversee financial reporting and analysis for the region, both from a project, as well as from an indirect cost perspective
• Have a key role in financial planning, forecasting and performance management
• Collaborate and communicate with various internal and external stakeholders
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with business leaders and provide financial insights to support the decision-making process.
TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE, WE THINK YOU HAVE
• Previous experience from a similar role, e.g. controller, business consultant
• Basic knowledge of accounting and financial management
• We consider it meritorious if you have a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field
• Both an analytical and business mindset and are able to partner up with various internal and external stakeholders and communicate fluently with all levels of the organizations
• Good knowledge of Excel
• Great English skills (Swedish is an advantage but not a requirement)
• Excellent networking and communication skills
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone who is analytically inclined, structured and self-propelled. In order to succeed in this role we believe that you are characterized by qualities such as good problem-solving skills and excellent communication skills. We also believe that you have a desire to grow and an aptitude to quickly learn the dynamics of contact center business. To fit into the role you should be studious, active and flexible. This is a versatile role with interesting development opportunities for a go-ahead person.
WHAT WEBHELP CAN OFFER
We can offer you an exciting future in a fast-growing international company operating in a vivid business environment. You will be part of a professional and fun atmosphere where we encourage diversity. In addition, we also enable flexibility by offering a hybrid work solution.
START DATE: As soon as possible, according to agreement
LOCATION: Anywhere within the Nordic Region.
SALARY: Individual salary setting
WORKING HOURS: Business hours, full-time
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: 2023-04-30
Note that we continuously are conducting interviews and that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
More information can be found at www.webhelp.com
Non-discrimination: Webhelp sees diversity as a resource and encourages all regardless of gender, age, religion, ethnic origin to seek employment with us.
