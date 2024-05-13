Webbutvecklare
2024-05-13
Job Description:
We are seeking a talented PHP Webbutvecklare to join our dynamic team at Spares Nordic AB. As a Webbutvecklare, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our B2B and B2C platforms. You will collaborate closely with our stakeholders and development teams to ensure the scalability, performance, and usability of our web applications.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain web applications using PHP and other relevant technologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.
Perform unit testing and code reviews to ensure high-quality deliverables.
Requirements:
Proven experience in a PHP Webbutvecklare or similar role.
Strong knowledge of PHP, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
Experience with MVC frameworks like Laravel.
Proficiency in database design and SQL.
Familiarity with version control systems like Git.
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills in English.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
Experience with Agile development methodology is an advantage.
Benefits:
Fixed salary.
Sjukförsäkring, livförsäkring, trygghetsförsäkring och tjänstepensionsförsäkring för arbetstagaren.
Opportunity for professional growth and development.
Friendly and collaborative work environment.
If you are passionate about web development and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity by sending your CV to (talal@spares.se
). Join us at Spares Nordic AB and be part of a team dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to our company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12
E-post: talal@spares.se
