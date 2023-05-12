Web manager, Region Europe and International
2023-05-12
Web manager, Region Europe and International
Here at Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that with imagination, dedication and technological innovation, we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected. It 's up to us! We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into a reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose that we live and breathe every day.
Would you like to be part of this journey and the opportunity to develop our websites here at Volvo Construction Equipment? Then please continue to read since you might be our next colleague!
What you will do
As part of our regional team at Volvo Construction Equipment you will contribute to our transformation journey with focus on developing our web sites to support our road ahead. In the role as our Web manager, you will be responsible for our regional web strategy for Europe and International regions based on our company business objectives, guidelines and directions. You will be driving website traffic, ensuring website structures and content is accurate and up to date. You will support the roll out of digital sales tools, develop a strategy for lead generation supporting our commercial teams and our dealer partners as well as analyze and improve engagement based on data and target group insights.
As our Web Manager you will be part of our digital transformation and the challenge of attracting the attention of our different stakeholders through our marketing channels. Close collaboration within the organization and our dealer network will be a key to success!
We, your new colleagues are a great team of marketeers within Sales Region Europe and International that work cross functionally driving the awareness and promotion of our solutions. At Volvo Construction Equipment we encourage a healthy work-life balance and while we as a company are open to remote work, we do prefer our employees to have the office as their primary location to support networking, collaboration and the connection to our company culture.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. If also our entrepreneurial spirit and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our great team!
In this role, you will bring your digital marketing skills and knowledge within web management. You dare to challenge the known and test and try new ways. We think that you are used to work effectively in diverse teams and that you get energized by collaboration.
You do also have:
Education in digital marketing, or a related field.
Experience in website design, UX, Adobe analytics, content management systems, SEO, and digital marketing strategies.
Experience in Microsoft Power BI and CRM tools like Salesforce is a plus.
Project management skills.
A continuous improvement mindset.
Great communication skills where the English language is key and other languages a plus.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you!
In preparation for our discussion, we would appreciate if you could consider the following questions in your application/ cover letter:
Describe your most successful collaboration the last year?
Any questions? Or curious to hear more about this opportunity? Call me!
Linda Marklund, Head of Delivery & Support, +46700034506
Looking forward to reading your application!
Location: Eskilstuna, Sweden
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 (Last day to apply is 2023-05-31)
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. (This is a full-time job.)
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA
Volvo Construction Equipment
7768234